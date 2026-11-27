Federal Bill C-43 proposes a major-project delivery entity, longer exploration tax credits and changes for apprentices

OTTAWA – The federal government has introduced a budget bill that would create a major-project management entity and extend two mineral exploration tax credits for five years.

Bill C-43, introduced Thursday, also proposes legislation to streamline preconstruction work for the planned Alto high-speed rail line between Toronto and Quebec City. The measures must pass Parliament before they become law.

The Department of Finance says the project entity would bring together engineering, procurement and construction expertise to help deliver major infrastructure. Ottawa identifies the Mackenzie Valley Highway and Taltson hydro expansion in the Northwest Territories among projects it wants to advance.

For mineral exploration, the bill proposes extending the 15 per cent Mineral Exploration Tax Credit and the 30 per cent Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit. Ottawa also proposes adding antimony to the latter credit. These are exploration incentives, not funding commitments for a particular mine.

The bill would also temporarily extend employment insurance benefits for eligible apprentices from a minimum of 14 weeks to 18 weeks, according to the department. The proposed measures now face parliamentary scrutiny; their final wording and implementation depend on the legislative process.

Source notes

Department of Finance news release, Nov. 26, 2026; no release time stated.