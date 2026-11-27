Black Friday 2026 is in full swing today, and Canadian travellers can save up to 55% at participating Barceló hotels and resorts. The Black Friday travel deals for Canadians run through Sunday, November 29. The promotion also includes promo code 26BF15 and an extra 5% off bookings made through the Barceló app, subject to the terms for each market, hotel and rate. If you’re planning a winter getaway or a family trip for March Break 2027, you can browse the all-inclusive resort offers to see what’s available for your dates.

How to use Barceló’s Black Friday promo code

On Barcelo.com’s Canadian site, the Black Friday hotel deals show up to 40% off the rate for members of my Barceló Benefits, plus an extra 15% off with the code, which is how the headline of up to 55% adds up. Each hotel takes part at its own level, so read the conditions of the offer before you book. Booking direct also carries best rate guaranteed, free cancellation when the rate allows it and the Secure Rate on eligible bookings.

Cancún Black Friday deals on beachfront all-inclusive resorts

Anyone searching for a Black Friday Cancún all inclusive plan will find two Occidental hotels on Kukulcán Boulevard that feel quite different. Occidental Tucancún is a 4-star hotel on a white-sand Caribbean beach, with views of the sea and Nichupté Lagoon and 339 rooms and suites. Dinner moves between the Mirador Buffet and three à la carte restaurants, with seafood at La Claraboya, Mexican cooking at México Lindo and Italian at La Trattoria, and the Zenserenz Spa offers massages and hydrotherapy. The Mayan ruins of the El Rey archaeological zone are nearby for a day away from the pool.

Occidental Costa Cancún faces Linda Beach. Its 358 rooms are decorated in a Mediterranean style, four restaurants cover fish and seafood, Mexican, Italian and a buffet, and the spa has a sauna, steam bath and whirlpool. A kids’ club and a daily program of water sports and evening shows keep a family busy, which helps when a short school break is the reason for the trip and an all inclusive escape is the plan.

All-inclusive resorts in the Riviera Maya with Black Friday discounts

A week-long break asks for a resort that can hold a whole family without renting a car. Barceló Maya Palace in Puerto Aventuras is a 5-star hotel where every room is a Junior Suite or a Suite. It has six restaurants overlooking the Caribbean, three pools (one reserved for adults) and a water park for children, plus a U-Spa, a U-Kids Spa and a mini-club. The all-inclusive plan also opens the buffets, bars, pools and beach facilities of four neighboring hotels in the same complex, so the group can split up for an afternoon and meet again for dinner. For parents, that kind of all inclusive resort turns planning into a single decision.

Punta Cana Black Friday deals on all-inclusive resorts

If you would rather change coasts, Barceló Bávaro Palace is a 5-star all-inclusive resort on Bávaro Beach with eleven restaurants, an exclusive spa, a casino, two nightclubs, a shopping mall and The Lakes golf course. Diving, snorkeling and windsurfing cover the water, and the hotel is part of a resort complex that also includes a Family Club and a Premium Level category. An all inclusive vacation here suits a multigenerational group, since grandparents, teenagers and parents can each find a different corner of the property.

How to choose an all-inclusive resort for your winter getaway

Four questions narrow the field before you open a booking page:

How long are you going? A week suits a single hotel; a longer stay is easier in a complex where you can rotate between restaurants and pools.

A week suits a single hotel; a longer stay is easier in a complex where you can rotate between restaurants and pools. Who is coming? Kids’ clubs, a water park or a Family Club matter for March Break; couples may lean toward the spa and specialty dining.

Kids’ clubs, a water park or a Family Club matter for March Break; couples may lean toward the spa and specialty dining. Which beach? Cancún’s Kukulcán Boulevard, the Riviera Maya and Bávaro Beach each have their own character, so picture what you want to see when you open the curtains.

Cancún’s Kukulcán Boulevard, the Riviera Maya and Bávaro Beach each have their own character, so picture what you want to see when you open the curtains. Standard or Premium Level? Where a hotel offers it, the upgraded category adds services and private areas.

How to book next winter’s getaway with Black Friday travel deals

Black Friday travel planning is a gentle prompt to look at 2027 early, when dates and room categories are still open. Browsing Black Friday all inclusive deals alongside other vacation deals and travel deals only takes an evening, and you can come back to it. Whether your idea of winter is a beach chair, a spa afternoon or a table by the sea, there is a Barceló for you. With code 26BF15, a winter escape can start to take shape now.