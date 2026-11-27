By Eric Melillo MP

KENORA – National Politics – Mark Carney has claimed time and time again that housing affordability is the best it has been in over a decade. That claim is difficult for Canadians to have faith in when recent numbers from Equifax Canada show mortgage delinquencies are climbing to the highest level tracked by the company.

In the past decade, Canadians have been carrying record levels of debt, and an increasing number are struggling or even falling behind on their mortgage payments. In the third quarter of 2026 alone, the total consumer debt for Canadians soared nearly five per cent from a year earlier, all the way to $2.74 trillion. When it comes to mortgages, though, the rate of mortgage payments that are over three months overdue climbed over thirty-one per cent since last year. As interest rates rise too, Equifax is concerned that financial stress might cause a staggering one in four homeowners to begin, or continue, falling behind on payments to keep their home’s roof over their head.

This pressure is hardly limited to mortgage payments too. Non-mortgage delinquencies among homeowners, such as lines of credit, credit cards or other debts, are also increasing at an alarming rate. This suggests that not only are families struggling to pay their mortgages, but they’re struggling to keep up with all their bills. For many, and especially in the holiday season, there is very little room, if any, left in the household budget.

After eleven years of Liberal government, housing remains one of the bigger financial challenges facing Canadians – especially youth. Young Canadians doubt whether they will ever be able to afford a home, and existing homeowners are worried about if they’ll be able to hold onto their own.

The federal budget provides little comfort. Despite the Liberals’ rhetoric about affordability for homeowners, they will add $765 billion in projected borrowing over the next five years which will balloon the already oversized national debt. This means even more tax dollars are going towards interest payments rather than services for Canadians.

Everyone should be able to work hard, save for a home and keep up with their mortgage payments without constantly being stressed or anxious about falling behind. Conservatives believe the answer is to lower debt by stopping inflationary spending, cut taxes, remove unnecessary barriers to construction and homebuilding, and get the government out of the way so builders can do what they do best—build the homes we need.

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Sincerely,

Eric Melillo

Member of Parliament

Kenora—Kiiwetinoong