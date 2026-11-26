NETNEWSLEDGER WEATHER DESK | THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2026

Thunder Bay Weather: Mild Afternoons Ahead, but Watch for Ice as November Comes to a Close

Three-day forecast for Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls, Oliver Paipoonge, Neebing, Shuniah, Lappe, Nipigon and surrounding communities — November 26 to 28, 2026.

THUNDER BAY — Northern Ontario is getting a welcome break from the late-November cold, with temperatures climbing above freezing during the afternoon over the next three days.

Thunder Bay and surrounding communities can expect sunshine or variable cloud cover Thursday, increasing cloud Friday and a chance of flurries or mixed precipitation into Saturday.

But winter is not going anywhere. Temperatures will still fall below freezing at night, and wet roads, bridges and rural driveways could become slippery.

For anyone travelling outside Thunder Bay, Ontario 511 remains an important source for current highway information.

Thunder Bay Three-Day Weather Outlook

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 26 ☀ +3°C Sunny Night: -11°C FRIDAY NOVEMBER 27 ⛅ +3°C Sun and cloud Night: -1°C SATURDAY NOVEMBER 28 ⛈ +6°C 40% chance of mixed showers Night: 0°C

Thunder Bay temperatures and precipitation probabilities from the latest retrieved Environment and Climate Change Canada forecast. Forecasts are subject to change.

Three-Day Community Forecast

Community Thu, Nov 26 Fri, Nov 27 Sat, Nov 28 Thunder Bay ☀ +3°C ⛅ +3°C ⛈ +6°C Kakabeka Falls ⛅ +4°C ☁ +3°C ☁ +4°C Nipigon ⛅ +4°C ☁ +4°C ☁ +3°C

Daytime highs in Celsius. Thunder Bay uses Environment Canada guidance; Kakabeka Falls and Nipigon use supplementary local forecast data. Nearby communities may experience different temperatures. Last checked November 26, 2026.

Thursday, November 26 — Sunshine and a Milder Afternoon

Thunder Bay

Thursday begins cold, with early morning temperatures around -8°C in the city.

Environment Canada forecasts sunshine and an afternoon high of +3°C. Winds will be light, up to 15 km/h, but the morning wind chill could reach -15.

The UV index is expected to be 1, or low.

Thursday night: Clear skies and a low near -11°C, with a wind chill around -16 overnight.

Kakabeka Falls, Murillo, Rosslyn and Oliver Paipoonge

Kakabeka Falls is expecting periods of sunshine and cloud, with an afternoon high near +4°C.

The community will be colder overnight, with a low near -10°C according to supplementary forecast guidance.

Residents in Murillo, Rosslyn and surrounding rural neighbourhoods should watch for icy stretches of township roads and driveways, particularly after sunset.

Neebing, South Gillies, O’Connor and Conmee

Communities west and south of Thunder Bay should experience a similar regional pattern, with chilly morning conditions and temperatures moving above freezing during the afternoon.

Local temperatures can vary, particularly in sheltered inland areas. Separate community-specific highs were not verified for this report.

Shuniah, Lappe, Pass Lake and Loon Lake

Communities north and east of Thunder Bay should enjoy a relatively quiet Thursday.

Expect a mixture of sunshine and cloud, with colder temperatures returning overnight.

Rural roads and shaded areas could remain icy even when exposed pavement appears dry.

Nipigon, Red Rock and Dorion

Nipigon should reach approximately +4°C Thursday under a mixture of sunshine and cloud.

Overnight temperatures are forecast near -8°C.

Red Rock and Dorion are expected to experience the broader Nipigon-area weather pattern, although local temperatures may vary.

Friday, November 27 — A Chilly Morning and Increasing Cloud

Friday brings another cold start across the Thunder Bay region, but daytime temperatures will rise above freezing.

Environment Canada’s latest retrieved forecast for Thunder Bay calls for a mixture of sunshine and cloud with a high near +3°C.

Other forecast guidance suggests more cloud throughout the day.

Kakabeka Falls should reach approximately +3°C, while Nipigon may climb to around +4°C.

Friday night: Temperatures fall below freezing, with a chance of flurries around Thunder Bay.

A separate weather model indicates that sleet or mixed precipitation could develop late Friday night, especially near Thunder Bay and Nipigon. That possibility should be monitored closely.

Saturday, November 28 — Mixed Showers Possible

Saturday brings greater uncertainty to the forecast.

Environment Canada forecasts a high near +6°C in Thunder Bay, with a mixture of sunshine and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers.

Supplementary forecast guidance suggests cloudier conditions and a high closer to +4°C.

Near Kakabeka Falls, temperatures should reach approximately +4°C, while Nipigon could reach +3°C.

The greatest concern is the possibility of precipitation occurring when road surfaces remain below freezing, especially late Friday night and early Saturday.

Saturday night: Thunder Bay is forecast to remain near 0°C, with cloudy periods and a chance of flurries.

Northern Ontario Road Conditions — Ontario 511

LIVE ONTARIO 511 ROAD CONDITIONS MAP Check current road conditions, highway closures, collisions, construction and highway camera images across Northwestern and Northeastern Ontario.

OPEN LIVE ONTARIO 511 ROAD MAP

The official Ontario 511 map opens in a new tab with its road-conditions layer selected. Readers can zoom from Kenora to Sault Ste. Marie and enable additional layers such as closures, incidents and cameras. Important: The map link displays current information from Ontario 511. This article does not automatically update its written road conditions.

Highway 11 and Highway 17 Travel Outlook

Highway Corridor Weather-Related Travel Concern Hwy 11/17: Thunder Bay to Nipigon Overnight freezing; mixed precipitation possible Friday night into Saturday. Hwy 17: Thunder Bay to Kakabeka Falls and Shabaqua Cold rural sections, frost on bridges and possible refreezing after sunset. Hwy 61: Thunder Bay to Pigeon River Cold morning pavement and possible frost in sheltered areas. Hwy 102: Thunder Bay to Highway 11/17 Watch for refreezing during the evening and early morning. Hwy 11: Nipigon to Beardmore and Geraldton Cold overnight temperatures and variable road-surface conditions. Hwy 17: Nipigon to Schreiber, Terrace Bay and Marathon Possible frost and localized precipitation along the Lake Superior shore.

These are forecast-based driving concerns, not verified live road-surface or closure reports.

Planning a Longer Drive?

Travellers heading west toward Kenora and Fort Frances, or east toward Marathon, Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie, can use Ontario 511 to check the full northern highway network.

View the Ontario 511 road conditions text report

View Ontario 511 highway cameras

Ontario drivers can also call 511 for highway information.

Winter Driving Advice

Even when temperatures rise above freezing during the afternoon, drivers should be alert for slippery roads after dark.

Bridges, overpasses, shaded curves and rural highways can freeze before nearby road surfaces.

Check your winter tires, keep windshield washer fluid topped up and carry an emergency kit with warm clothing, blankets, water and a flashlight.

Before a long trip along Highway 11 or Highway 17, consult Ontario 511 and make sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel.

Weather Desk Wardrobe Report

Thursday morning calls for the winter coat, gloves and a warm hat. Afternoon sunshine should make outdoor activities more comfortable, but the temperature will drop quickly after sunset.

Friday looks suitable for most outdoor errands, provided you dress for a cold morning.

Saturday may require waterproof footwear and a coat capable of handling damp conditions, especially if rain or flurries develop.

The winter boots and snowbrush should stay close at hand. November in Northwestern Ontario is not finished yet.

The Weather Desk Bottom Line

Thunder Bay and surrounding communities can expect a relatively mild three-day period, with daytime temperatures rising above freezing.

Thursday offers the brightest conditions, Friday brings more cloud, and Saturday could bring mixed precipitation.

The main concern is the freeze-thaw cycle, especially during the evening and early morning hours.

Before travelling, check the latest weather forecast and Ontario 511. Road conditions can change quickly.

Sources: Environment and Climate Change Canada and supplementary regional forecast guidance, reviewed November 26, 2026. Road information: Ontario 511. Forecasts, advisories and travel conditions are subject to change.