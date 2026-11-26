NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Thursday, November 26, 2026

Northern Ontario Weather: Freezing Rain Risk, Snow and Changing Highway Conditions from Kenora to Sault Ste. Marie

Three-day forecast for November 26–28, 2026: Highway 11 and Highway 17 communities across Northwestern and Northeastern Ontario, with Ontario 511 road information.

THUNDER BAY — Northern Ontario is heading into a changing late-November weather pattern. Sunshine and milder temperatures Thursday may give way to rain, snow and a risk of freezing precipitation in parts of the region by Saturday.

From Kenora and Fort Frances to Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Marathon, Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie, daytime temperatures will rise above freezing in many communities before colder nighttime conditions return.

The central concern for motorists is wet pavement refreezing, especially on bridges, shaded curves and untreated sections of Highways 11 and 17.

Three-Day Northern Ontario Weather Outlook

THU, NOV 26 ☀️ +3° to +5°C Sunshine and milder conditions FRI, NOV 27 🌦️ +2° to +7°C Clouds and scattered showers SAT, NOV 28 🌨️ 0° to +4°C Snow or freezing precipitation possible

Regional temperature ranges represent principal forecast centres. Individual locations may experience different conditions.

Community-by-Community Three-Day Forecast

Community Thu, Nov 26 Fri, Nov 27 Sat, Nov 28 Kenora ☀️ +3°C 🌧️ +2°C 🌨️ 0°C Fort Frances 🌤️ +5°C ☁️ +4°C 🌦️ +3°C Dryden ☀️ +4°C 🌦️ +3°C 🌨️ +1°C Thunder Bay 🌤️ +4°C ☁️ +4°C ☁️ +4°C Nipigon 🌤️ +4°C ☁️ +4°C ☁️ +3°C Geraldton 🌤️ +4°C ☁️ +3°C ☁️ +2°C Wawa ☁️ +3°C ☁️ +3°C 🌧️ +3°C Sault Ste. Marie 🌤️ +5°C 🌦️ +7°C 🌦️ +4°C

Daytime highs in Celsius. Forecast guidance reviewed November 26, 2026. Temperatures and conditions are subject to change.

Thursday, November 26 — Milder Weather Before the Change

Highway 17: Kenora, Keewatin, Vermilion Bay, Dryden and Ignace

Thursday brings sunshine to western Northwestern Ontario. Kenora is forecast to reach +3°C and Dryden +4°C.

Temperatures drop to around -3°C in Kenora and -4°C in Dryden overnight. Drivers should remain alert for frost in shaded locations, particularly early and late in the day.

Vermilion Bay and Ignace share the broader corridor trend, but local temperatures may differ.

Highway 11: Fort Frances, Emo, Atikokan and Shabaqua

Fort Frances is expected to reach +5°C under mostly sunny skies, followed by an overnight low near -5°C.

The Highway 11 route through Emo, Atikokan and Shabaqua should see the same broad warm-afternoon and cold-night pattern, although local road and weather conditions must be checked separately.

Highway 11/17: Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls, Shuniah, Dorion and Nipigon

Thunder Bay and Nipigon should reach +4°C with a mixture of sunshine and cloud.

Overnight temperatures fall near -7°C in Thunder Bay and -8°C in Nipigon. Moisture left on roads and parking areas may refreeze after sunset.

The Nipigon River area and the Highway 11/17 junction are important places to monitor before a longer trip.

Highway 11: Beardmore, Geraldton, Longlac and Greenstone

Geraldton is forecast to see partly sunny skies and a high of +4°C. The overnight low could fall to about -9°C.

Motorists between Beardmore, Geraldton and Longlac should be prepared for sharply colder conditions after dark.

Highway 17: Terrace Bay, Schreiber, Marathon and White River

Communities along the north shore of Lake Superior can expect generally quiet weather, with varying cloud cover and temperatures rising above freezing during the afternoon.

Inland areas may be colder than the immediate shoreline overnight. These communities were not all individually verified for exact daytime highs in this report.

Highway 17: Wawa, Batchawana Bay and Sault Ste. Marie

Wawa is expected to be mainly cloudy with a high of +3°C, while Sault Ste. Marie should brighten during the afternoon and reach +5°C.

Overnight lows are near -3°C in Wawa and -2°C in Sault Ste. Marie.

Friday, November 27 — Clouds and Showers Spread into the West

Kenora and Dryden: Showers become possible as clouds increase. The daytime highs are near +2°C in Kenora and +3°C in Dryden. With temperatures around freezing in the morning, local surface conditions deserve attention.

Fort Frances, Emo and Atikokan: Fort Frances is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high near +4°C. Precipitation becomes more possible later in the day and evening.

Thunder Bay, Shuniah and Nipigon: Clouds dominate with highs near +4°C. Friday night brings an increasing risk of mixed precipitation in Thunder Bay and Nipigon as temperatures fall below freezing.

Greenstone, Geraldton and Longlac: Geraldton should remain cloudy, with a high of +3°C and a below-freezing night. Motorists should check conditions before travel between communities.

Marathon, White River and Wawa: Wawa should be cloudy and relatively dry during the day, reaching about +3°C. Conditions may vary at higher elevations and inland portions of Highway 17.

Sault Ste. Marie: The high could reach +7°C. A shower is possible during the late morning; otherwise expect considerable cloud.

Saturday, November 28 — Rain, Snow and Possible Freezing Precipitation

Kenora and Dryden: Snow showers or flurries are possible. Temperatures are forecast to be close to freezing, near 0°C in Kenora and +1°C in Dryden.

Fort Frances and the Rainy River District: Fort Frances is forecast to reach +3°C, with showers possible, particularly during the day.

Thunder Bay and Nipigon: Both centres should be mostly cloudy, with highs of +4°C and +3°C respectively. The greatest mixed-precipitation concern is late Friday night into early Saturday, when sleet or flurries may occur while temperatures are below freezing.

Geraldton and Highway 11: Mostly cloudy conditions and a high near +2°C are expected around Geraldton. Continue to monitor the northern corridor for local changes.

Wawa and the eastern Lake Superior corridor: A forecast model indicates sleet or freezing rain Saturday morning, changing to rain or drizzle as temperatures rise to around +3°C. This is a forecast risk, not confirmation of an official warning or a road closure.

Sault Ste. Marie: Expect mostly cloudy conditions, a high near +4°C and a chance of afternoon showers.

NetNewsLedger • Northern Ontario Highway 11 & 17 Road Conditions Ontario 511 reports for Northwestern and Northeastern Ontario — updated independently of the weather forecast. Official Ontario 511 ↗ Loading Ontario 511 information… Highway 11 + 17 11 17 Display All reports Road surfaces Closures / events Cameras Refresh display Map requires JavaScript and access to OpenStreetMap tiles. Road reports remain available below. Road surface conditions Loading… Closures, incidents & roadwork Loading… Highway cameras Loading… Data: Ontario 511 / Ontario Ministry of Transportation. Road conditions may change after the last reported update; availability and accuracy are not guaranteed. Always confirm on the official site before travel. Map tiles © OpenStreetMap contributors.

The table describes forecast-based travel hazards, not live Ontario 511 road-surface or closure conditions.

Before You Travel

Visit 511on.ca and enable the Road Conditions, Closures, Incidents and Cameras layers.

Ontario motorists can also call 511.

Check again immediately before departure because weather and highway reports change rapidly.

Carry winter clothing, a flashlight, water and an emergency kit. Keep fuel levels up and allow additional time on remote highway stretches.

Commercial operators should watch for steep grades and curves along the Lake Superior shoreline. If freezing rain is occurring, delay non-essential travel until surfaces improve.

Weather Desk Wardrobe Report

Thursday’s sunshine may make it feel as if winter has loosened its grip, but mornings are still below freezing in many communities.

Friday calls for a waterproof layer in the west, and Saturday calls for winter footwear with good traction wherever slush, snow or ice develops.

The snowbrush should stay in the vehicle.

The Bottom Line

Thursday offers the most favourable daytime weather in much of Northern Ontario.

Friday becomes cloudier, with showers in parts of the west, and Saturday brings possible snow or mixed precipitation.

Along Highway 17 near Wawa, freezing rain is a particular forecast concern.

Before leaving, check Ontario 511. A clear highway report from hours earlier cannot be relied on after temperatures or precipitation change.