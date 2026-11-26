Kyle Connor had three points and Morgan Barron scored the winner as Winnipeg continued its strong November in Boston

Thunder Bay ON. – Hockey Town News – Kyle Connor scored his 20th goal of the season and added two assists as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Wednesday night.

The win gave Winnipeg points in 10 of its past 11 games, a 9-1-1 stretch that has helped the Jets climb back from an uneven start. Connor reached 20 goals in 26 games, the third-fastest pace in franchise history, according to the NHL.

Connor opened the scoring just 1:05 into the first period. Morgan Geekie answered on a Boston power play before Josh Morrissey restored Winnipeg’s lead with a shot from the blue line.

Fraser Minten tied the game again in the second, but Barron put Winnipeg ahead for good at 17:53, following his own tip and pushing in a rebound. Mark Scheifele added an empty-net goal in the third and finished with a goal and an assist.

Nico Daws made 21 saves for the Jets, who improved to 13-9-4. Winnipeg continues its road trip against the New York Islanders on Friday.