Cutter Gauthier scored his 19th goal of November in Anaheim’s 7-0 win, putting a century-old NHL mark within reach

Thunder Bay ON. – Hockey Town News – Cutter Gauthier moved within one goal of the NHL record for a calendar month as the Anaheim Ducks ended a four-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Gauthier scored on a first-period power play for his 19th goal in 13 November games. The NHL monthly record is 20, shared by Joe Malone, who set it in February 1921, and Teemu Selanne, who matched it in March 1993. Anaheim has two games remaining this month.

The goal was also Gauthier’s 23rd of the season, tying Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the league lead at the time of the game.

Laurent Brossoit made 23 saves for the shutout after being recalled from the American Hockey League. Alex Killorn scored twice, Ian Moore had a goal and an assist, and Mikael Granlund collected three assists.

Judd Caulfield opened the scoring before Killorn and Gauthier gave Anaheim a 3-0 first-period lead. Moore, Roger McQueen, Frank Vatrano and Killorn added goals as the Ducks improved to 12-13-1.