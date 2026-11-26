Joel Farabee, Brennan Othmann and Maksim Tsyplakov each had two points as Calgary ended a three-game winless stretch

THUNDER BAY ON. – Hockey Town News – The Calgary Flames found their scoring touch in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, striking four times in the second period on their way to a 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Calgary entered the game without a win in three outings, going 0-2-1 in that span. The victory lifted the Flames to 11-13-2 and handed Pittsburgh its fifth consecutive regulation loss.

After Tommy Novak gave the Penguins a first-period lead, Joel Farabee tied the game 38 seconds into the second. Brennan Othmann and Maksim Tsyplakov followed with their first goals of the season to put Calgary ahead 3-1.

Evgeni Malkin cut the lead to one on a power play in his return from a two-game absence. Ryan Strome answered 21 seconds later, though Rickard Rakell scored another Pittsburgh power-play goal before the period ended.

Jonathan Castagna gave Calgary breathing room in the third, and Yegor Sharangovich sealed the result into an empty net. Farabee, Othmann and Tsyplakov each finished with a goal and an assist, while Dustin Wolf made 25 saves.