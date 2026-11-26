The Elks’ wait for a CFL title is over, and Edmonton are champions again. In Calgary on November 15 the Elks beat the Montreal Alouettes 37-30 in the 113th Grey Cup, with Cody Fajardo taking the MVP award three years after winning the same trophy with Montreal.

Six lead changes

McMahon Stadium was home ground for neither team: Calgary belongs to the Stampeders, who missed out on the final this time. The lead changed hands six times there, which equals the record for lead changes in a Grey Cup. Montreal had made the better start and were 10-7 up at the end of the first quarter. After that the score swung back and forth. As the second half began, the Elks were 21-17 up, and they led 31-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

Seven points is not a reliable cushion in Canadian football. The final quarter ended level at 6-6, and when the clock ran out the Alouettes were still within one converted touchdown.

Fajardo against his old club

For Fajardo this one was personal. Having taken Montreal to the Grey Cup in 2023, the quarterback was now picking apart their defence in an Edmonton uniform. He was fairly economical through the air, completing 16 of 22 passes for 199 yards. Nonetheless, he had a hand in four touchdowns: he threw two and ran in two more himself, on the way to 45 rushing yards.

Both touchdown passes went to Joshua Cephus, who had found the end zone only three times in the regular season. Not a bad way for a rookie to finish his first year in the league.

The run game and three field goals

The win came mainly from the Elks’ work on the ground: 175 rushing yards by the end of the night, headlined by 85 from Justin Rankin. It looks as though the run game lifted a lot of pressure off Fajardo, and he did not have to throw much. Montreal had to keep track of Fajardo’s 12 carries as well as Rankin’s 13, which is a lot to ask of any defence.

From 48, 43 and 42 yards, Vincent Blanchard managed to convert all three of his field goal attempts. Nine points off the boot without a single miss were worth more than any touchdown, in a game where the lead changed six times.

From also-rans to champions

This time it’s Edmonton’s 15th Grey Cup, and their first since 2015. Only the Toronto Argonauts sit above them in the table of titles. A long absence from the playoffs after 2019 had left the club, who did not make them even once, far from a championship.

Then came 2026. The Elks, last in the West at 7-11 a year earlier, went into the playoffs first in the division after a 13-5 regular season and, in their first appearance there in seven years, went all the way. Before a rise like this is complete, a couple of seasons usually have to pass, starting with an exit in the division semi-final. They simply skipped that in-between step.

The Grey Cup is now on its way to Edmonton. Fajardo leaves Calgary with his second title in four seasons, won against the team he had lifted the first one with.