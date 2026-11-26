Colorado recorded its third straight home shutout win, while Montreal lost a third consecutive game and saw defenceman Kaiden Guhle leave early

Thunder Bay ON. – Hockey Town News – The Montreal Canadiens had no answer for the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, falling 6-0 in Denver for their third straight loss.

Mackenzie Blackwood shut out Montreal, Devon Toews scored twice and Cale Makar collected three assists in his return after missing three games with a lower-body injury. The result was Colorado’s third consecutive shutout win at home.

Logan O’Connor opened the scoring in the first period. Artturi Lehkonen doubled the lead early in the second, and Toews scored twice in the final two minutes of that period to put the game out of reach. Martin Necas and Gabriel Landeskog added third-period goals.

Montreal goaltender Jacob Fowler made 32 saves as the Canadiens fell to 14-8-4. Montreal has lost five of its past seven games.

There was another concern for the Canadiens when Guhle left in the second period after being hit from behind into the boards by Landeskog. The NHL recap did not provide a diagnosis or a return timeline.

The Canadiens have Thursday off before practising Friday in Las Vegas, where they face the Golden Knights on Saturday.