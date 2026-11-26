Your income supports far more than your day-to-day expenses. It funds loan repayments, your children’s education and the long-term goals your family is working towards. Most financial plans focus on saving and investing, but few address what would happen if that income stopped suddenly.

Term insurance helps close this gap. It pays your nominee a fixed sum assured if you pass away during the policy term, so your family can manage expenses and meet financial commitments. Here are seven reasons why term insurance deserves a place in your financial plan.

1. Provides Income Replacement for Your Dependents

Your salary pays for rent or EMIs, groceries, bills, school fees and medical costs. If you pass away, this income stops at once. Your family’s expenses do not. A term plan pays a lump sum to your nominee. Your family can use it to meet regular costs while they adjust to life without your income.

Many Indian financial guides suggest cover worth 10 to 15 times your annual income. If you earn ₹12 lakh a year, that is ₹1.2 crore to ₹1.8 crore. Treat this as a first estimate. Your loans, dependants and savings can change the number.

Many term insurance plans also let you take the payout as monthly income, or as a mix of lump sum and monthly income. This works well if you want your family to receive a steady amount, like a salary. Check the payout options in the plan you choose.

2. Helps Cover Outstanding Loans and Financial Liabilities

Loans do not end when the borrower passes away. The lender still expects repayment. It may seek dues from co-borrowers or guarantors. It may also recover them from the property or other assets left behind. This can put heavy pressure on your family. A home loan EMI is often one of the highest monthly costs. Your family may struggle to pay it without your income. A term plan payout can help clear these dues. It protects your family’s home and keeps you from selling assets in a hurry.

When you calculate cover, list every loan your family would still have to repay. This includes home, car, personal and education loans. Use the outstanding balance, not the original amount. If a loan already has its own protection cover, leave it out so you do not count it twice.

3. Helps Secure Your Children’s Future Financial Goals

Your children’s education is one of your biggest financial goals. School fees, college fees and higher studies add up. These costs also rise every year, so the amount you need later is higher than what you see today.

A term plan payout can help your family fund these goals. Your child’s plans do not have to change because of an unexpected loss. When you plan this part, estimate what education may cost when your children reach that stage. Count only the education you plan to fund. Also choose a policy term that runs at least until your youngest child is financially independent.

4. Offers High Life Cover at Relatively Affordable Premiums

A term plan is pure protection. In most regular term plans, there is no maturity benefit. As a result, the premium is usually lower than that of savings-linked plans offering the same cover. This makes a large sum assured possible without a large yearly outgo. It also lets you keep investing in your other goals.

Your premium depends on a few factors:

Your age at purchase

Your health

Whether you smoke

The sum assured you choose

The policy term

Buying early usually helps. A younger buyer is generally charged a lower premium. In most term plans, the premium stays the same for the whole policy term.

Do not choose a plan by premium alone. Decide your sum assured first. Then compare premiums for that amount across plans. An online premium calculator can help you see the cost before you buy.

5. Protects Your Savings and Investments from Financial Disruption

Think about what your family would do without a payout. They may have to break fixed deposits early, redeem mutual funds in a falling market or even sell assets to meet daily needs.

A term plan payout gives your family a separate source of funds. Your retirement savings, your children’s education fund and your other investments can stay in place.

When you calculate cover, count only the savings your family can use without hurting another goal. Do not count your home, since your family needs a place to live. Leave out money set aside for retirement or education if you have already counted those needs.

6. Provides Financial Support for Long-Term Family Responsibilities

Your responsibilities may last for decades. A spouse may not have an income of their own, your parents may depend on you for support or your children may need years of funding before they become independent.

Term insurance can support these long-term needs. The key is to choose the right policy term. It should run at least until your youngest child is financially independent and your major loans are repaid. Many people continue the cover until retirement, since that is when regular income ends. Many plans offer long policy terms, so check what is available.

If your spouse does not earn, plan for a longer period of support.

Your needs will also change over time. Review your cover after events like these:

You have another child.

You take a new loan.

Your income rises or falls significantly.

You repay a major loan.

Additional cover is a fresh purchase. It is subject to age limits, medical checks and underwriting. The premium depends on your age and health at that time. So, do not wait for a major change before you start planning.

Conclusion

Term insurance protects the people who depend on you. It replaces income, clears loans, supports your children’s goals and keeps your family’s lifestyle steady. It also keeps your savings safe and covers long-term responsibilities, all at a relatively affordable premium.

The right cover depends on your income, dependants, loans and savings. Start with a quick estimate, then refine it with a needs-based calculation. Work out your number today and compare plans so your family stays financially protected if something happens to you.

Author Profile : Ipsit Roy is a Kolkata-based content writer and strategist specialising in personal finance, banking and insurance. As an ex-banker, he brings his expertise simplifying money matters to everyday Indian readers.

Over a career of more than 15 years, Ipsit has written for brands across the banking and insurance space, including PwC, HDFC Bank, Ditto and RamFincorp.