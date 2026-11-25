Gabriel Vilardi’s hat trick provides momentum as Winnipeg continues its climb back into playoff contention

THUNDER BAY ON. — Hockey Town News — Don’t count the Winnipeg Jets out just yet.

After enduring a difficult opening stretch of the NHL season, Winnipeg is showing signs of recovery as the club prepares to face the Boston Bruins tonight at TD Garden.

The Jets enter Wednesday’s matchup following a 4–2 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Monday, powered by a three-goal performance from Gabriel Vilardi.

Winnipeg improved its record to 12–9–4, giving the club 28 points heading into Boston.

Battling Back From Adversity

It has been anything but a smooth opening quarter of the season for the Jets.

Winnipeg endured nine consecutive games without a victory, while the departure of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils marked a major change for the organization.

Getting back above the .500 mark represents progress for a team that has been forced to adjust its approach.

For Winnipeg, maintaining that progress will require contributions throughout the lineup rather than relying on individual performances alone.

Boston Presents a Tough Test

The Bruins enter tonight’s contest with a 15–7–1 record and 31 points.

Playing at TD Garden presents a difficult assignment for any visiting team. Winnipeg will need to limit turnovers, stay disciplined and take advantage of its scoring opportunities.

A victory would provide another confidence boost for a Jets team looking to put its early-season struggles behind it.

For hockey fans across Northwestern Ontario, tonight’s matchup provides an opportunity to see whether Winnipeg’s recovery can continue against a strong Eastern Conference opponent.

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