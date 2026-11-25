The newly announced North American leg includes three Canadian shows, with ticket presales beginning next week

THUNDER BAY – Entertainment – U2 is bringing its 2027 stadium tour to Toronto and Vancouver, giving Canadian fans three chances to see the band on its newly announced North American run.

The Irish rock group will play Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on September 7 and 9, followed by BC Place in Vancouver on October 18. The 15-show leg begins August 13 in Miami and ends with the Vancouver date.

Country musician Stephen Wilson Jr. will open the Toronto concerts, while The War on Drugs will support the Vancouver show. The tour follows the November release of Carnaval De Luz, U2’s first album of new material in nine years.

The U2.com subscriber presale begins November 30. Fans can register for the December 3 artist presale until 9 p.m. ET on November 29. Remaining tickets are scheduled to go on general sale December 4 at 10 a.m.; fans should check local listings for details.

Sources: Live Nation tour announcement and ticket information, U2 tour page