Travellers can book a private space by the hour or overnight, with rates starting at $55 an hour

THUNDER BAY – ON – TRAVEL UPDATE – A long wait at Toronto Pearson now comes with another option: a private suite with a bed, workspace and shower.

The airport says Wait N’ Rest has opened its first Canadian location after security in Terminal 3. The suites can be booked by the hour or overnight, and staff are available on site around the clock. Guests use a personal access code to check in.

Rates start at $55 per hour, with an eight-hour package available for $300, according to Pearson. Travellers should check availability and the terms of their booking before making plans.

More suites are expected to open in Terminal 1 in the coming months. For now, the post-security location makes the new rooms most relevant to passengers whose journeys take them through Terminal 3.