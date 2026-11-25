Three-day forecast for November 25–27: Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls, Oliver Paipoonge, Shuniah, Neebing, Lappe, Pass Lake, Nipigon and surrounding communities

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Wednesday, November 25, 2026

THUNDER BAY — It looks like Mother Nature has decided to give Thunder Bay a short break from the November deep freeze. The next three days will bring improving daytime temperatures, relatively quiet weather and opportunities for sunshine, although cold mornings and freezing nights are not going anywhere.

Headed in to the Newsroom on Red River Road this morning, gloves were a real help. Its chilly this morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s latest forecast calls for temperatures climbing from +1°C on Wednesday to +5°C by Friday in Thunder Bay.

That is welcome news for anyone putting up Christmas decorations, finishing outdoor work or simply hoping to walk the dog without feeling like they have stepped into a commercial freezer.

However, residents should not mistake the warmer afternoons for the arrival of spring. Overnight temperatures will remain well below freezing, and frost or icy patches could still affect roads, sidewalks and rural driveways.

Thunder Bay’s Three-Day Weather Outlook

Thunder Bay & Area Three-Day Weather Forecast

Wednesday, November 25 – Friday, November 27, 2026 Community Wed, Nov 25 Thu, Nov 26 Fri, Nov 27 Thunder Bay ☀ +1°C ☀ +2°C ☀ +5°C Kakabeka Falls ☁ +3°C ⛅ +4°C ☁ +5°C Nipigon ☀ +1°C ☀ +4°C ⛅ +4°C Daytime highs in Celsius. Forecasts are subject to change.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada

and regional weather forecast data.

Wednesday, November 25 — A Cold Start, Then Sunshine

High: +1°C | Overnight low: -8°C

Wednesday begins on a decidedly wintry note. Thunder Bay Airport reported a temperature near -13°C at 3 a.m., with a wind chill of -16.

The day will improve as sunshine helps temperatures recover to a high of +1°C.

Winds will remain relatively light, up to 15 km/h, but the morning wind chill is expected to be near -13°C.

The UV index will be 1, or low.

Wednesday night: Clear skies return, with a low of -8°C. The wind chill may fall to approximately -13°C.

For residents in Thunder Bay, Rosslyn, Murillo, Kakabeka Falls and surrounding rural neighbourhoods, the biggest challenge will be the difference between the cold morning and the more comfortable afternoon.

Thursday, November 26 — Sunshine Continues

High: +2°C | Overnight low: -7°C

Thursday is expected to bring another sunny day to Thunder Bay.

Temperatures should climb to +2°C, making the afternoon more comfortable for outdoor activities.

A separate forecast model indicates some cloud during the day, but both sources point to a generally dry period with temperatures above freezing during the afternoon.

Thursday night: Clear skies and a low near -7°C.

Any snowmelt or moisture on untreated surfaces could freeze as temperatures fall. Rural driveways, parking lots and shaded stretches of pavement deserve extra attention.

Friday, November 27 — Temperatures Climb to +5°C

High: +5°C | Overnight low: -3°C

Friday is expected to bring the warmest afternoon of the three-day period, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast calls for sunshine and a high of +5°C.

Another forecast source shows more cloud cover during Friday, so residents should be prepared for some differences in sky conditions as the day approaches.

Friday night: Cloudy periods are forecast, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low near -3°C.

The daytime thaw could again be followed by overnight refreezing.

For anyone planning a Friday evening drive, winter conditions remain possible even after a relatively mild afternoon.

Weather Across Thunder Bay’s Surrounding Communities

Kakabeka Falls, Murillo, Rosslyn and Oliver Paipoonge

Kakabeka Falls was sitting near -13°C early Wednesday morning. The afternoon should be considerably milder, with temperatures reaching approximately +3°C under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday brings periods of sunshine and a high near +4°C. Friday is expected to become cloudier, with a high near +5°C.

Overnight temperatures could fall to -8°C or -9°C, particularly in sheltered inland locations.

For residents of Murillo, Rosslyn and the rural portions of Oliver Paipoonge, those colder nights mean frost and slippery patches may remain a concern.

Shuniah, Lappe, Pass Lake and Loon Lake

Communities north and east of Thunder Bay can expect a similar pattern of chilly mornings followed by milder afternoons.

The Thunder Bay area forecast suggests temperatures will climb above freezing each afternoon through Friday.

Along the Lake Superior shoreline, temperatures can be moderated by the lake. Farther inland, cold air can settle in low-lying areas, producing colder conditions overnight.

Residents around Lappe, Pass Lake and Loon Lake should be prepared for local differences in temperature and frost.

Neebing, South Gillies, O’Connor and Conmee

Across the rural communities west and south of Thunder Bay, the late-November warm-up should provide more comfortable afternoon conditions.

However, with clear or partly clear skies at night, temperatures will drop below freezing.

Homeowners working outside, drivers using township roads and families travelling during the early morning should continue to prepare for winter conditions.

Nipigon, Red Rock and Dorion

Nipigon is also expecting a noticeable warm-up.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for sunshine Wednesday, with a high of +1°C and a morning wind chill near -15°C.

Thursday should bring sunshine and a high of +4°C. Friday looks partly sunny, with temperatures again reaching +4°C.

Overnight lows are forecast near -7°C Wednesday, -6°C Thursday and -3°C Friday.

The same general weather pattern should extend into Red Rock and Dorion, although individual community temperatures may differ.

Highway Travel: Watch for Black Ice and Frost

The greatest weather-related concern over the next three days may be the freeze-thaw cycle.

Afternoon temperatures above freezing can melt frost or snow in exposed locations. After sunset, that moisture can freeze again, particularly on untreated roads, bridges and shaded curves.

Drivers should use extra caution along Highway 11/17, Highway 61, Highway 102, Highway 130 and rural township roads around Kakabeka Falls, Neebing and Shuniah.

These are general winter driving precautions, not confirmed reports of current highway conditions.

Before leaving, check Ontario 511 for road conditions, traffic cameras and closures.

What to Wear: The Weather Desk Wardrobe Report

Wednesday morning requires the full winter treatment: warm coat, gloves, hat and insulated footwear.

Thursday afternoon should be more comfortable, especially if you are working outdoors or putting up Christmas decorations.

Friday may be the mildest day, but waterproof footwear remains a sensible choice where snow or frost has melted.

The UV index on Wednesday is forecast to be 1, or low. Sunglasses can still be useful when bright sunshine reflects off snow-covered surfaces.

Looking Ahead to the Weekend

Saturday brings a greater chance of precipitation.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixture of sunshine and cloud for Thunder Bay, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high near +5°C.

Sunday should be cloudier, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high around +3°C.

The weekend outlook could change, especially if precipitation develops while temperatures remain close to freezing.

The Weather Desk Bottom Line

Thunder Bay and surrounding communities are in for three relatively quiet late-November days.

Afternoon temperatures will climb above freezing, sunshine should make an appearance, and there is little indication of significant daytime precipitation in the main Thunder Bay forecast.

Enjoy the milder weather, but keep the winter boots ready. November in Northwestern Ontario has a habit of reminding everyone who is really in charge.