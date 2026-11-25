Ottawa brings momentum to Sunrise as Panthers consider returning two veteran stars to their lineup

OTTAWA — SPORTS — The Ottawa Senators are building something impressive as the NHL season approaches December.

Ottawa heads into tonight’s matchup against the Florida Panthers having collected points in nine consecutive games, following Monday’s 2–1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark was a major factor in that victory, stopping 35 shots as the Senators held off Calgary.

Ottawa enters Wednesday’s game with a 16–6–3 record and 35 points.

Panthers Could Receive Major Reinforcements

The Senators could face a stronger Florida lineup than expected.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice indicated Tuesday that forwards Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand could return against Ottawa, depending on medical clearance.

Both players have been sidelined since early October with knee injuries.

Their potential return would provide Florida with additional scoring ability, leadership and experience. However, neither player had been confirmed for tonight’s lineup as of Wednesday morning.

Florida enters the contest with a 13–8–3 record.

Senators Building Confidence

Ottawa’s recent success is an encouraging sign for a franchise looking to establish itself as a consistent playoff contender.

Strong goaltending can make a significant difference over an 82-game season, particularly when games remain close and scoring opportunities are limited.

Monday’s victory against Calgary demonstrated Ottawa’s ability to protect a narrow lead and collect valuable standings points.

Against Florida, the Senators will need another disciplined performance, particularly if Barkov and Marchand receive clearance to play.

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