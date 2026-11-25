McDavid reaches 59 points, Bouchard makes franchise history and Marner reaches career milestone

THUNDER BAY ON. — Hockey Town News — The Edmonton Oilers battled their way back from a two-goal deficit Tuesday night, only to watch the Vegas Golden Knights pull away in the third period for a 5–3 victory at Rogers Place.

Jack Eichel and Trevor Connelly each scored twice for Vegas, handing Edmonton its fourth consecutive defeat.

The Golden Knights jumped out to a 2–0 first-period lead before the Oilers found their offensive rhythm in the second. Colton Dach narrowed the gap before Connor McDavid evened the score with just 19 seconds remaining in the period.

However, Edmonton could not carry that momentum through the final 20 minutes.

Nic Dowd restored the Vegas lead before Eichel added his second goal. Vasily Podkolzin brought Edmonton within one, but Connelly sealed the victory with an empty-netter.

Milestones Despite the Defeat

McDavid now has 59 points, including 14 goals and 45 assists, through 27 games this season.

Evan Bouchard collected two assists, becoming the fastest defenceman in Edmonton Oilers history to reach 40 points in a season. Bouchard accomplished the feat in 27 games, surpassing the previous mark established by Paul Coffey.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner also reached a career milestone, recording his 600th NHL assist.

Oilers Need to Regain Momentum

Edmonton’s record dropped to 17–6–4, while Vegas improved to 15–6–5.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins returned to the Edmonton lineup after missing five games with an undisclosed injury.

For the Oilers, the challenge is not a lack of offensive talent. It is finding the consistency and defensive discipline needed to turn that talent into victories.

With Vegas closing the gap in the Pacific Division, Edmonton cannot afford to let its current slide continue.