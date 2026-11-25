Northern Ontario 3-Day Weather Forecast: Kenora to Sault Ste. Marie

Three-Day Weather Forecast | Wednesday, November 25 – Friday, November 27, 2026

THUNDER BAY — Weather – Northern Ontario is heading into a relatively mild stretch of late-November weather, with daytime temperatures climbing above freezing in many communities from the Manitoba boundary to the eastern shore of Lake Superior.

From Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden through Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Marathon, Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie, the next three days will bring a mixture of clouds, sunshine and temperatures that are warmer than many residents might expect this close to December.

However, winter is not taking a holiday. Overnight temperatures will remain below freezing in many communities, creating the possibility of icy roads, slippery sidewalks and frost-covered windshields.

Friday could bring a change, with increasing clouds and a greater chance of precipitation in parts of the region.

Three-Day Regional Weather Outlook

Northern Ontario Three-Day Weather Forecast

November 25–27, 2026 | Kenora to Sault Ste. Marie Community Wed, Nov. 25 Thu, Nov. 26 Fri, Nov. 27 Kenora ☁️ 0°C ☀️ +4°C 🌦️ +4°C Fort Frances ☁️ +3°C 🌤️ +5°C ☁️ +5°C Dryden ☁️ +2°C ☀️ +3°C ⛅ +3°C Thunder Bay ☁️ +3°C 🌤️ +4°C ☁️ +4°C Marathon 🌤️ +4°C ⛅ +5°C ☁️ +3°C Wawa 🌤️ +3°C ☁️ +3°C ☁️ +3°C Sault Ste. Marie 🌤️ +4°C 🌤️ +5°C 🌧️ +7°C Forecast daytime highs in Celsius. Conditions are subject to change.

Check Environment and Climate Change Canada for updated forecasts.

Kenora’s forecast is based on Environment Canada’s November 24 afternoon update. Other listed city forecasts reflect the latest available forecast data.

Wednesday, November 25 — A Cold Morning Gives Way to Milder Temperatures

Kenora, Keewatin, Sioux Narrows and Lake of the Woods

Kenora will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning.

The temperature should climb to 0°C, although a south wind of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will make it feel considerably colder.

The morning wind chill could reach -14.

Wednesday night will remain cloudy, with a low near -2°C and a wind chill around -8.

Fort Frances, Emo, Rainy River and Atikokan

Fort Frances and the Rainy River District can expect a mostly cloudy Wednesday.

Temperatures will rise to approximately +3°C, following a cold morning with readings near -8°C.

Conditions should become clearer during the evening, with temperatures dropping below freezing again.

Residents travelling between Fort Frances, Emo, Devlin and Rainy River should watch for frost on bridges and shaded stretches of Highway 11.

Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Ignace and Sioux Lookout

Dryden is expecting a mostly cloudy day with a high near +2°C.

The morning will be chilly, with temperatures several degrees below freezing before warming during the afternoon.

Dryden and surrounding communities should see generally dry conditions, although road surfaces that become damp during the afternoon could freeze again after sunset.

Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls, Oliver Paipoonge and Shuniah

Thunder Bay starts Wednesday on a cold note, with early morning temperatures near -11°C.

Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the day, but temperatures are forecast to recover to around +3°C.

Wednesday night brings clearing conditions and temperatures falling below freezing, with an overnight low around -6°C.

For residents in Kakabeka Falls, Murillo, Rosslyn, Lappe and Shuniah, the main concern will be colder rural roads where frost and ice can remain longer than on city streets.

Nipigon, Red Rock, Terrace Bay, Schreiber and Marathon

Along the north shore of Lake Superior, conditions will be a little milder during the afternoon.

Marathon is expecting a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a high around +4°C.

Temperatures will fall to approximately -2°C overnight.

The Lake Superior shoreline can moderate afternoon temperatures, but inland areas along Highway 17 may experience sharper overnight cooling.

Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville and Sault Ste. Marie

Wawa should enjoy periods of sunshine, with a high near +3°C and an overnight low around -7°C.

Farther east, Sault Ste. Marie is looking at a pleasant late-November afternoon with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and a high near +4°C.

Overnight temperatures in the Sault should fall to approximately -3°C.

Thursday, November 26 — Sunshine and Above-Freezing Temperatures

Thursday is shaping up to be one of the better late-November days for outdoor activities and regional travel.

Kenora can expect sunny skies and a high of +4°C, with an overnight low near -4°C.

Fort Frances could reach +5°C under mostly sunny skies, while Dryden is forecast to reach about +3°C with plenty of sunshine.

In Thunder Bay, expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a high near +4°C.

The weather should be favourable for outdoor errands, although temperatures may remain below freezing during the morning.

Marathon could reach +5°C before clouds become more widespread, while Wawa is expecting mainly cloudy skies and a high around +3°C.

Sault Ste. Marie may see clouds giving way to brighter conditions and an afternoon high of +5°C.

Weather Desk advice: Thursday looks relatively pleasant, but don’t put the winter coat away. In Northern Ontario, sunshine and temperatures a few degrees above freezing can quickly give way to a chilly evening.

Friday, November 27 — Clouds Return and Precipitation Chances Increase

Friday brings a change in the weather pattern.

Across the western part of the region, cloud cover will become more widespread.

Kenora is forecast to reach +4°C, with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries.

Fort Frances will see considerable cloudiness and a high near +5°C.

Dryden is expected to reach approximately +3°C, with increasing cloud cover and some uncertainty about precipitation.

Thunder Bay will be mainly cloudy with a high near +4°C. The chance of precipitation is expected to increase Friday night.

Along the north shore of Lake Superior, Marathon and Wawa should remain near +3°C under cloudy skies.

Sault Ste. Marie is forecast to be one of the warmest locations in the region, reaching approximately +7°C.

However, showers are possible in the Sault on Friday, particularly late in the morning and again during the evening.

With temperatures near freezing overnight, motorists should be prepared for changing road conditions where rain, snow or slush develops.

Highway Travel Outlook: Watch for Melting and Refreezing

The main concern over the next three days is not necessarily heavy snowfall. It is the possibility of wet pavement freezing as temperatures drop after sunset.

Motorists should pay particular attention to Highway 17 between Kenora, Dryden, Thunder Bay and Wawa, Highway 11 through Atikokan, Nipigon and Greenstone, Highway 71 through the Lake of the Woods region, and Highway 17 between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie.

Check Ontario 511 before travelling. For current road surface conditions, closures, snowplow locations and highway camera images, visit Ontario 511. The weather forecast does not establish the current condition of any particular highway.

What to Wear: The Weather Desk Wardrobe Forecast

Wednesday morning calls for winter coats, gloves, warm hats and proper winter footwear throughout the region.

Thursday afternoon may be pleasant enough to loosen that scarf, particularly in Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie.

By Friday, keep a waterproof outer layer handy, especially around Sault Ste. Marie, where rain showers are possible.

Remember, November sunshine in Northern Ontario is not the same as April sunshine. The sun may look cheerful, but it is still quite capable of leaving you shivering while scraping the windshield.

Looking Ahead to the Weekend

The warmer daytime temperatures may continue into Friday, but residents should keep an eye on changing weather conditions as the weekend approaches.

Any precipitation arriving while temperatures hover around freezing could create slippery conditions, especially overnight.

For the latest local forecasts and weather alerts, consult Environment and Climate Change Canada.

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk — Keeping Northwestern and Northeastern Ontario informed, from Kenora and Fort Frances to the eastern shore of Lake Superior.