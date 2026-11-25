Blockbuster Detroit trade gives Montreal another experienced offensive centre as Canadiens head west

THUNDER BAY ON. — Hockey Town News — The Montreal Canadiens have made one of the biggest moves of the young NHL season, acquiring former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin in a blockbuster trade.

Tonight, Montreal travels to Denver to face the Colorado Avalanche as Larkin continues adjusting to his new teammates.

The 30-year-old forward made his Canadiens debut Monday, recording an assist and three shots on goal in a 2–1 defeat against the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre.

Despite the loss, Larkin’s arrival gives Montreal another established offensive centre to complement its developing young talent.

Montreal Pays a Significant Price

The Canadiens surrendered a substantial package of players and future draft selections to acquire Larkin.

Detroit received:

Forward Kirby Dach

Forward prospect Michael Hage

Goaltender Sam Montembeault

Conditional first-round selections in 2027 and 2029

A second-round selection in 2027

A fourth-round selection in 2028

The size of the trade suggests Montreal’s management is prepared to sacrifice future assets to improve its current roster.

A Different Direction for Montreal

The trade provides the Canadiens with experienced help down the middle of the ice.

Larkin’s skating ability and offensive experience could complement Montreal’s younger forwards, including Ivan Demidov.

However, significant trades do not guarantee immediate success. Developing chemistry, adjusting to new systems and finding the right combinations will take time.

Montreal enters tonight’s game with a 14–7–4 record, while Colorado sits at 13–7–3.

The Avalanche will provide another difficult early test for Larkin and his new club.

For Canadiens fans, the message from management appears clear: Montreal is looking to compete now, rather than relying entirely on its long-term rebuilding strategy.

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