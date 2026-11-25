Highway 17 is closed between Ignace and Dinorwic after a collision sent two people to hospital, OPP say

IGNACE, Ont. — Highway 17 was closed in both directions between Ignace and Dinorwic early Wednesday after a collision that sent two people to hospital, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In a 2:45 a.m. update on Nov. 25, the OPP said the two people had been taken to hospital for further assessment, with injuries described as minor and life-threatening. Police did not specify which person sustained which injuries.

The OPP said travellers should expect a prolonged closure while officers investigate and cleanup takes place. No reopening time was provided.

An earlier police notice reported a single-vehicle collision west of Meglund Road 2, west of Borups Corners. The notice initially placed the closure at that location; the later update described the closure as extending between Ignace and Dinorwic.

An Ontario 511 incident listing reproduced by a road-conditions service reported all lanes closed between Lakeshore Drive South in Ignace and Dinorwic, with the incident listed as starting at 2:32 a.m.

Drivers should check Ontario 511 for the latest closure information before travelling. Conditions can change quickly, and the available reports do not establish a reopening time or a confirmed detour.