Countries agreed to continue work toward a possible accord through 2028, but did not commit to the treaty sought by many governments and advocates

GENEVA — International News Service – Countries at UN-backed weapons talks have agreed to continue work on a possible agreement governing lethal autonomous weapons through 2028, but stopped short of committing to legally binding rules.

The outcome followed a week-long review conference in Geneva and leaves unresolved how international law should address weapons capable of selecting or attacking targets with limited human intervention.

A weaker mandate than some sought

Seven countries, including Brazil, Austria and New Zealand, had proposed launching negotiations on a legally binding agreement. According to AP, the final language instead calls for countries to work toward a possible accord by 2028.

UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu welcomed the outcome as a significant achievement while acknowledging that it fell short of Secretary-General António Guterres’s hopes for a binding agreement. Advocacy groups criticized the mandate as too weak.

The conference was held under the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, a treaty framework that addresses weapons considered excessively injurious or indiscriminate. The UN had identified autonomous weapons as a central issue for the review.

The unresolved question of human control

Not every drone or automated defence system is a lethal autonomous weapon. The central policy concern is the degree of human judgment retained when a system identifies and attacks a target, particularly where civilians may be at risk.

A binding agreement could establish specific prohibitions or controls, but countries differ over definitions, military uses and how far negotiations should go. AP reported that advocates blamed major military powers, including Russia and the United States, for resisting stronger language.

The agreement to continue discussions does not itself create new restrictions. Existing international humanitarian law remains relevant; the unresolved issue is whether governments will agree on additional, specific rules for these systems.