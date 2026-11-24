The new tools offer different ways to investigate synthetic media, but neither can identify every AI-generated image or video

Thunder Bay – Tech News Service – TikTok has begun a global rollout of an opt-in tool intended to help eligible creators and public figures find artificial intelligence-generated content that may use their likeness without consent.

The company also launched a separate public checker for images and videos made or edited using TikTok’s own AI creation features. The checker does not require a TikTok account.

Alerts for eligible users

TikTok says Likeness Detection is available to eligible creators and public figures, including government, politician and political party accounts. Users enrol by verifying their identity with a third-party partner, then receive alerts about TikTok content or accounts that may use their likeness.

They can review and report material to TikTok’s safety teams. The company says it will remove content that violates its rules; an alert or report does not mean a post will automatically be taken down.

TikTok says it does not retain identity documents submitted for verification. The company has not specified when every eligible Canadian account will receive access.

What the public checker can and cannot tell you

The second tool looks for content credentials and an invisible watermark associated with TikTok’s AI features. TikTok says those signals can help identify material produced or edited with its tools, even after it appears elsewhere online.

A result that finds no TikTok signal is not proof that an image or video is genuine. It may have been made using another service, or identifying information may have been lost. TikTok itself notes that content credentials can disappear as material is downloaded, edited and shared.

For Canadian readers evaluating a startling clip, the practical safeguard remains to check the original source, seek independent confirmation and be cautious about sharing before the context is clear. People who encounter non-consensual synthetic content can also use TikTok’s privacy reporting form, whether or not they have an account, the company says.