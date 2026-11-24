Thunder Bay police are asking for public assistance locating 25-year-old Jaycee Loon, last seen Nov. 19 on the city’s south side

THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s help locating 25-year-old Jaycee Loon.

Loon was reported missing on Monday, Nov. 23. Police say she was last seen on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 19, on Thunder Bay’s south side.

She is described as an Indigenous woman standing about five-foot-two. She has brown eyes and long, straight black hair, which was worn in a ponytail. She occasionally wears white-framed glasses.

Loon was last seen wearing a green winter jacket, black shirt, jeans and brown boots. She was carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200.

The police occurrence number is TB26047051.