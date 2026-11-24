You don’t need a professional camera or a bag full of lenses to start making good photographs. A comfortable camera, a versatile starter lens and a little practice will take you a long way

Thunder Bay – PHOTO TECH – Buying a first camera can feel more complicated than learning to use one. Sony, Canon, Nikon, Pentax and Olympus all offer appealing choices, but their cameras take different approaches to size, controls and lens systems.

For most beginners who want to photograph family, travel, landscapes and everyday life, the Canon EOS R50 with the RF-S 18–45mm kit lens is the best place to start. It is compact, has a viewfinder and a movable touchscreen, and offers capable automatic focusing while leaving room to learn manual settings.

That does not mean it is the right camera for everyone.

A photographer who prefers a larger grip may like the Nikon Z50II; someone who values a small travel kit might prefer an OM System camera; and a Pentax DSLR can be rewarding for someone drawn to an optical viewfinder.

Our Pick: Canon EOS R50

The EOS R50 combines a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor with an electronic viewfinder, a vari-angle touchscreen and subject-detection autofocus for people, animals and vehicles. Its 18–45mm kit zoom covers a useful range for everyday pictures, from wider scenes to casual portraits.

The camera’s automatic modes make it approachable on day one. As your confidence grows, you can use aperture priority, shutter priority and manual exposure without needing a new body. It also records 4K video if you want to try filmmaking alongside photography.

The compromise is its small body: photographers with larger hands may prefer a deeper grip and more physical controls. The kit lens is versatile, but its modest maximum aperture makes it less suited to dim interiors than a brighter lens.

Canon Canada listed the R50 and 18–45mm kit at $999.99 CAD when checked, reduced from $1,199.99. Prices and stock can change, particularly around seasonal sales. The camera takes RF and RF-S lenses; older Canon EF and EF-S lenses require an adapter. Canon Canada EOS R50 kit

One important distinction: The EOS R50 and EOS R50 V are different cameras. This recommendation is for the regular R50, which has a viewfinder and is well suited to a photography-first beginner.

Five Brands, Five Good Starting Points

Brand Beginner choice Best reason to consider it Main trade-off Canon EOS R50 with 18–45mm Friendly all-rounder for photos and video Small grip; kit lens is modest in low light Nikon Z50II with 16–50mm VR Comfortable handling and room to grow Check the complete kit price against the R50 Sony a6400 with 16–50mm OSS Good autofocus and access to Sony E-mount lenses Older interface and no in-body stabilization Pentax KF with 18–55mm WR Optical viewfinder and a weather-resistant DSLR body Bulkier and less video-focused than mirrorless rivals Olympus / OM System OM System PEN with 14–42mm, or Olympus E-M10 Mark IV Compact Micro Four Thirds system with small lenses Smaller sensor; compare kit pricing and availability

Nikon Z50II: A Camera to Grow With

The Nikon Z50II is a strong option for a beginner who wants a substantial grip, a viewfinder and controls that remain useful as skills develop. Pair it with the NIKKOR Z DX 16–50mm VR kit zoom for travel and everyday photography.

Its subject-recognition autofocus and automatic modes help with the learning curve, while the camera’s more advanced features provide room to experiment. Handle it alongside the Canon: the better-fitting camera may be the one you use more often.

Sony a6400: A Way Into the E-Mount System

The Sony a6400 is an older but capable APS-C mirrorless camera with a viewfinder and effective autofocus. The 16–50mm OSS zoom is a compact starter lens, and Sony’s E-mount offers a broad choice of lenses as your interests become clearer.

Its menus and interface feel older than those of some newer cameras, and the body does not have in-body image stabilization. Check current pricing carefully: a used or discounted a6400 kit may make more sense than paying a premium for a new one.

Pentax KF: For the Photographer Who Loves a DSLR

The Pentax KF is the distinctive choice here. It is a DSLR, meaning its optical viewfinder lets you look through the lens via a mirror and prism rather than an electronic display. It has an APS-C sensor, in-body shake reduction and a weather-resistant body.

The 18–55mm WR kit is a sensible pairing for an outdoor-oriented beginner. The KF is less compelling for someone whose priority is modern video or the smallest possible kit. Weather resistance is helpful but does not make the camera waterproof; a rain cover remains a good idea in prolonged wet conditions. Check local stock, since availability can vary.

Olympus and OM System: Small Cameras, Small Lenses

Olympus camera technology now continues under the OM System name. The newer OM System PEN offers an electronic viewfinder and access to the Micro Four Thirds lens system. Its compact design makes it attractive for travel, street photography and everyday carry.

A lower-cost alternative to investigate is the older Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, paired with a 14–42mm lens. It has five-axis in-body stabilization and can be a good used or discounted buy.

Micro Four Thirds cameras use a smaller sensor than the APS-C models above, but their lenses can also be compact. That trade-off is worthwhile for many people who want a camera they will actually take along. OM System announced a PEN two-lens kit at $1,799.99 CAD suggested retail; compare current single-lens and used options before deciding.

Accessories a Beginner Actually Needs

Start with a short list. You can add more once you know what you enjoy photographing.

A memory card. Buy a reliable full-size SD card from a reputable seller. A 64GB or 128GB SDXC card is a practical starting point for still photographs. Check the camera’s manual for video speed requirements; the R50 uses UHS-I SD cards.

A spare battery. One extra compatible battery is useful for travel, cold days and long outings. Buy the correct battery for your exact camera model, preferably from the manufacturer or a reputable supplier.

A comfortable strap and a modest bag. Many cameras include a strap, so try it before buying another. A small padded bag that fits the camera, lens and spare battery is enough to get started.

A blower and microfiber cloth. These are useful for removing dust and keeping the lens exterior clean. Blow away grit before wiping the glass, and avoid touching the camera sensor.

A way to back up photographs. Copy pictures from the card to a computer or drive, then keep a second copy on another drive or a suitable cloud service. A memory card should not be the only home for photographs you value.

The R50 comes with a battery, charger and strap, but Canon says a memory card is not included. Check the contents of any kit before ordering accessories.

Useful Later, Not Necessarily on Day One

A tripod is worthwhile for night scenes, long exposures, self-portraits and carefully composed landscapes. It is less urgent for someone mainly photographing family outings in daylight.

A second lens should solve a problem you have actually encountered. After using the kit zoom for a while, you may discover that you want a longer lens for wildlife, a brighter lens for indoor portraits, or a macro lens for close-ups.

An external microphone becomes useful if you begin recording interviews or video with spoken audio. For still photography alone, it can wait.

A short course, a local camera-club outing or a beginner photography book can be more valuable than another piece of equipment.

What New Photographers Should Avoid Buying

An expensive professional body just because it has impressive specifications. A beginner does not need a full-frame camera to learn composition or make excellent photographs. Leave room in the budget for a lens, a memory card and experiences worth photographing.

Several lenses immediately. Start with the kit zoom and pay attention to where it falls short. Buying lenses for subjects you do not yet shoot can leave expensive equipment sitting unused.

Oversized accessory bundles. Bundles filled with filters, mini-tripods, flashes and other extras can look like a bargain, but the included items may be things you never use. Buy accessories individually as needs arise.

The cheapest no-name batteries and memory cards from unknown sellers. Reliability matters more than a small saving when power or photographs are at stake. Buy from a trustworthy retailer and check return policies.

A filter simply because someone says every lens must have one. A clear protective filter can be useful in blowing sand or other harsh conditions, but it is not mandatory for every photographer. A lens hood is another useful form of protection.

A specialized tripod, gimbal, flash or video rig without a specific use. Each can be valuable for the right project, but none is a universal requirement for learning photography.

The wrong lens mount. Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Pentax K and Micro Four Thirds lenses are different systems. Verify both mount and camera compatibility before buying, especially with older used lenses or adapters.

Is Used a Good Idea?

Yes. A well-kept used camera and kit lens can leave more money for learning and travel. Buy from a seller with a clear return policy, and check that the battery, charger, lens caps and any promised accessories are included.

Inspect the lens for damage or haze, test the buttons and card slot, and make sure the camera can focus and record images. A lower price is not a bargain if the camera needs an expensive repair.

The Bottom Line

For a first camera, choose the Canon EOS R50 and 18–45mm kit if you want a compact, straightforward all-rounder. Try the Nikon Z50II if you prefer a larger grip, the Sony a6400 if you find a well-priced kit and value its lens system, the Pentax KF if an optical viewfinder appeals, or an OM System/Olympus model if portability is your priority.

Whichever you choose, start with one lens, a dependable card and a spare battery. The best next purchase will become much clearer after you have spent time taking pictures.