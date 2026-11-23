The United States and Canada are close to a possible trade agreement, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Sunday, while raising concerns about Ottawa’s growing trade ties with China

Thunder Bay ON. – National News Service – Greer says that talks had made progress. His assessment is not an agreement: no final terms or new tariff relief had been announced as of early Monday.

He criticized Canada’s decision to admit more Chinese electric vehicles and expand tariff relief on some Chinese steel and aluminum products. He said the U.S. wants to protect the North American economy as it manages trade in those industries.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said Canada is seeking a deal with Washington while building trade with other countries. Last week, he said China was not a top concern in his discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. U.S. tariffs have strained a trading relationship that supports jobs on both sides of the border.

The central question for businesses and workers is what a signed agreement would actually change. Until terms are public, the fate of existing duties and the conditions attached to any relief remain uncertain.