Three-day forecast for Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls, Oliver Paipoonge, Neebing, O’Connor, Conmee, Shuniah, Dorion, Red Rock and Nipigon

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Monday, November 23, 2026

THUNDER BAY – Weather Desk – November is reminding Northwestern Ontario that winter is getting comfortable, but the next three days bring some welcome relief from the cold.

This morning the wind and the temperature mean putting “mittens on the kittens”. A hat is a good idea too.

After a chilly Monday, temperatures will gradually climb toward the freezing mark Tuesday and move above zero Wednesday. Sunshine will make an appearance, while overnight temperatures remain cold enough to keep winter coats, gloves and warm boots in regular use.

For residents travelling between Thunder Bay and surrounding rural communities, the main concern will be cold mornings and the possibility of slippery roads where snow, moisture or frost have affected pavement.

Thunder Bay’s Three-Day Forecast

Thunder Bay Three-Day Forecast MON, NOV 23

🌤️

-4°C

Low -10°C

Mostly sunny TUE, NOV 24

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0°C

Low -9°C

Clouds & sun WED, NOV 25

☁️

+4°C

Low -5°C

Mostly cloudy

Monday, November 23 – A Cold Start, Then Brighter Skies

Thunder Bay starts the workweek with a reminder that the calendar is heading toward December.

Clouds should clear during the morning, allowing sunshine to return as the day progresses. The temperature will reach a high of -4°C, but a northwest wind of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will make the morning feel significantly colder.

Wind chill values could reach -14 early in the day before improving to around -8 during the afternoon.

Monday night: Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to approximately -11°C. Wind chill values could reach -16 overnight.

What to wear: Winter coat, gloves, insulated footwear and a warm hat. Anyone working outdoors should plan for cold hands and exposed skin.

Tuesday, November 24 – Sunshine Makes a Welcome Return

Tuesday is looking like a much more pleasant November day.

Sunshine is forecast as temperatures climb to approximately 0°C. That is a noticeable improvement over Monday, although shaded areas and exposed locations could still feel cold.

The combination of sunshine and temperatures near freezing may soften any remaining surface snow or ice during the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Clear skies return, with temperatures dropping to around -10°C.

What to wear: A warm jacket and layers remain the best option. Do not put away the winter boots just because the thermometer reaches zero.

Wednesday, November 25 – A Little Taste of Milder Weather

Wednesday brings another improvement, with sunny skies and a forecast high of +2°C.

For late November, that is a welcome change, especially for people who need to work outdoors, get some errands completed or take advantage of the daylight.

However, temperatures will fall again after sunset.

Wednesday night: Clear skies and a low near -11°C.

What to wear: Dress in layers. The afternoon may feel comfortable in the sunshine, but winter conditions return quickly after dark.

Weather for Thunder Bay’s Surrounding Communities

Kakabeka Falls, Oliver Paipoonge and O’Connor

Residents west of Thunder Bay can expect a chilly start to the week, with some improvement by Wednesday.

Monday brings the possibility of an early flurry around Kakabeka Falls before skies become mostly sunny. The temperature will reach approximately -4°C.

Tuesday should bring a mix of sunshine and cloud, with a high near 0°C.

By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to climb to around +3°C under mostly cloudy skies.

Kakabeka Falls forecast temperatures

Day High Low Monday -4°C -11°C Tuesday 0°C -10°C Wednesday +3°C -8°C

Rural residents should remember that bridges, shaded stretches of road and driveways can remain icy even when afternoon temperatures climb above freezing.

Neebing, Conmee and Rural Thunder Bay

Communities south and west of the city should experience the same general warming trend.

Monday will be the coldest of the three days. Tuesday brings improving temperatures and Wednesday offers the possibility of above-freezing afternoon conditions.

Residents travelling on Highway 61, Highway 130, Highway 11/17 and rural township roads should remain alert for frost and icy patches.

These communities may experience slightly different temperatures than Thunder Bay, particularly in sheltered valleys and low-lying rural locations.

Shuniah, Dorion, Red Rock and Nipigon

The communities northeast of Thunder Bay are in for a colder Monday, with some morning flurries possible.

Nipigon’s temperature will reach about -6°C Monday, with a northwest wind adding to the chill.

Tuesday should be somewhat milder, with temperatures approaching -1°C.

Wednesday offers the best opportunity for warmer weather, with temperatures rising above freezing.

Nipigon forecast temperatures

Day High Low Monday -6°C -11°C Tuesday -1°C -10°C Wednesday +2°C -4°C

Travellers along Highway 11/17 between Thunder Bay and Nipigon should watch for changing pavement conditions, particularly on hills, curves and exposed sections of highway.

Highway Travel: Watch for Freeze-Thaw Conditions

The three-day warming trend is generally good news for motorists, but it comes with a familiar Northern Ontario problem: temperatures above freezing during the afternoon followed by another overnight freeze.

Wet pavement can become slippery after sunset, even when roads appeared clear earlier in the day.

Before travelling, check Ontario 511 for current road conditions, highway closures and traffic cameras. This forecast does not represent a live assessment of road surfaces.

The NetNewsLedger Weather Desk Wardrobe Report

Monday is a full winter-coat day. Tuesday offers a little breathing room, and Wednesday may bring a few people outside with their jackets partly unzipped.

Do not get too enthusiastic.

With nighttime temperatures well below freezing, winter is still firmly in charge of the mornings and evenings.

For dog owners, a brisk afternoon walk may be more comfortable than an early morning outing. Remember that road salt and ice-melting products can irritate pets’ paws.

Looking Ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting another sunny day Thursday for Thunder Bay, with temperatures potentially reaching +3°C.

That means the region could enjoy several days of relatively mild afternoon weather before December arrives.

For now, the message is simple: bundle up Monday, enjoy the sunshine Tuesday, and take advantage of Wednesday’s milder weather.