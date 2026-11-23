Proposed U.S. federal tax credit for film and television production is raising a question for Canada’s multibillion-dollar screen industry

Canada’s crews, locations, weaker dollar and tax credits have attracted productions from Deadpool to The Last of Us. A bipartisan bill in Washington could change the calculation for studios, although it is not yet law and its impact remains uncertain

Thunder Bay ON. – Business – A proposed U.S. federal tax credit for film and television production is raising a question for Canada’s multibillion-dollar screen industry: what happens when Hollywood has a stronger financial reason to film closer to home?

The bill, introduced in September with support from both Republicans and Democrats, would offer a federal credit starting at 20 per cent of qualifying production compensation, with bonuses that could bring the rate to 30 per cent. Its supporters want to bring filming and jobs back to the United States from countries including Canada.

For Canadian crews and businesses, the stakes are substantial. Foreign location and service production accounts for more than half the country’s film and television production volume. But the proposed credit is still before Congress, and there is no reliable basis to conclude that it would end Hollywood North. The outcome would depend on the law’s final form, exchange rates, provincial and state incentives, and decisions made one production at a time.

A Canadian Industry With Global Reach

“Hollywood North” describes the network of Canadian studios, crews, suppliers and locations that make films and television shows for international producers, especially American ones. Vancouver and Toronto are its best-known centres, but productions also work across Alberta, Quebec, Manitoba and other parts of the country.

In the 2024–25 fiscal year, total film and television production in Canada reached $10.17 billion. The sector generated an estimated 181,360 full-time equivalent jobs, including direct and spin-off employment. Foreign location and service production accounted for roughly 52 per cent of production volume and 97,920 jobs. Those figures are industry estimates, and production volume means the sum of production budgets, not profit or government revenue.

The Canadian backdrop has appeared in productions watched around the world:

The Last of Us: The first season of HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama was filmed in Alberta, although the story takes place in the United States. The second season was slated to film in British Columbia.

The first season of HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama was filmed in Alberta, although the story takes place in the United States. The second season was slated to film in British Columbia. Deadpool and Deadpool 2: Both films used British Columbia locations. The original Deadpool spent more than $40 million during 58 days of filming in the province, according to figures published by Creative BC.

Both films used British Columbia locations. The original Deadpool spent more than $40 million during 58 days of filming in the province, according to figures published by Creative BC. Deadpool & Wolverine: Parts of the film were shot at Vancouver Film Studios and in Vancouver. Source: Creative BC

Parts of the film were shot at Vancouver Film Studios and in Vancouver. Source: Creative BC The Handmaid’s Tale: Ontario Creates lists the second season among productions shot in the province in 2018. Ontario has also hosted Canadian hits including Schitt’s Creek and Kim’s Convenience.

Ontario Creates lists the second season among productions shot in the province in 2018. Ontario has also hosted Canadian hits including Schitt’s Creek and Kim’s Convenience. Brokeback Mountain: The Oscar-winning film used Alberta to portray Wyoming. Its production has been cited as an example of how Canadian locations, infrastructure and incentives can draw a story set in the United States north of the border.

Netflix and Crave Series Made in Canada

Canada’s production industry is not limited to Hollywood movies. Streaming series made for Netflix and Crave have brought Canadian locations and talent to audiences around the world, although their financing and ownership models vary.

Netflix productions include:

Virgin River: The romantic drama films across British Columbia, whose forests and communities stand in for the fictional California town. Source: Netflix

The romantic drama films across British Columbia, whose forests and communities stand in for the fictional California town. Source: Netflix Ginny & Georgia: The series is set in New England, but Netflix lists Toronto as the filming location for its first season. Source: Netflix

The series is set in New England, but Netflix lists Toronto as the filming location for its first season. Source: Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender: The first season of the live-action fantasy series was filmed in British Columbia. Source: Netflix

The first season of the live-action fantasy series was filmed in British Columbia. Source: Netflix Maid: The Netflix limited series was filmed in the Greater Victoria area of British Columbia. Source: Netflix

The Netflix limited series was filmed in the Greater Victoria area of British Columbia. Source: Netflix Wayward: The Canadian limited series, created by Toronto-born Mae Martin, was filmed in Ontario. Source: Netflix

The Canadian limited series, created by Toronto-born Mae Martin, was filmed in Ontario. Source: Netflix North of North: The comedy, co-commissioned by CBC and Netflix in association with APTN, began production in Nunavut. It was created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril. Source: Netflix

The comedy, co-commissioned by CBC and Netflix in association with APTN, began production in Nunavut. It was created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril. Source: Netflix Anne with an E: The CBC and Netflix series filmed its second season in Ontario and Prince Edward Island. Netflix distributed it internationally outside Canada. Source: Netflix

Crave productions include:

Letterkenny: The Canadian small-town comedy, created by Jared Keeso, was commissioned by CraveTV and shot in and around Sudbury, Ontario. Source: Bell Media

The Canadian small-town comedy, created by Jared Keeso, was commissioned by CraveTV and shot in and around Sudbury, Ontario. Source: Bell Media Shoresy: The Letterkenny spinoff follows a hockey player and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs. Bell Media identifies it as a Crave original. Source: Bell Media

The Letterkenny spinoff follows a hockey player and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs. Bell Media identifies it as a Crave original. Source: Bell Media Heated Rivalry: The hockey romance was commissioned by Crave. Bell Media reported that its first season was in production in Toronto, Hamilton, Guelph and Muskoka. Source: Bell Media

The hockey romance was commissioned by Crave. Bell Media reported that its first season was in production in Toronto, Hamilton, Guelph and Muskoka. Source: Bell Media Little Bird, The Trades, Late Bloomer, The Office Movers and Canada’s Drag Race: Bell Media identifies these as Crave originals. Source: Bell Media

The economic benefits extend beyond actors and camera crews. An Oxford Economics study commissioned by the Motion Picture Association–Canada found that the first season of The Last of Us spent more than C$141 million in Alberta in 2021 and 2022.

About C$71 million went to local cast, crew and production wages, while roughly C$70 million went to local businesses, including suppliers, hotels and caterers. The association represents major international studios, so its findings should be read in that context.

Why Producers Choose Canada

A lower-valued Canadian dollar can stretch a U.S.-dollar budget: when the Canadian dollar weakens against its American counterpart, costs paid in Canadian dollars generally become cheaper for a U.S. producer. The benefit changes with exchange rates, however, and not every expense is paid in Canadian dollars.

Tax credits are another part of the calculation. Canada’s federal Film or Video Production Services Tax Credit, which can support eligible foreign-backed productions, is refundable and equals 16 per cent of qualified Canadian labour expenditures.

Provinces offer their own incentives. In British Columbia, for example, the basic production services credit is 36 per cent of qualifying B.C. labour for productions that began principal photography in 2025 or later; additional credits may apply in particular circumstances.

Those percentages should not simply be added together and treated as a discount on an entire film. They apply to defined expenditures, eligibility differs, and provincial assistance can affect the federal calculation.

Canada also has a separate federal credit intended to encourage qualifying Canadian programming and independent production; a production cannot claim both federal credits. Sources: Canada Revenue Agency; Canadian Heritage

Money is not the only attraction. Canada has experienced crews, sound stages, post-production companies and varied settings. Vancouver’s proximity to Los Angeles and shared Pacific time zone also make it convenient for American studios. Those assets would remain even if the U.S. improves its tax offer.

What Washington Is Proposing

The Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act was introduced in the House of Representatives and Senate on September 24. President Donald Trump had earlier called for a federal production incentive, and the proposal has attracted bipartisan support. As of November 23, it remains a proposal, not an enacted credit.

The introduced Senate bill would establish a 20 per cent base credit on qualified compensation, with potential increases for productions meeting certain conditions. The sponsors say bonuses could lift the rate to 30 per cent, including for qualifying work in rural or federal disaster areas, productions working across multiple states, or work brought back from abroad.

For an eligible film or television production, the introduced bill generally requires a budget above US$1 million and at least 75 per cent of principal photography days in the United States. It also contains separate provisions for qualifying visual-effects work. The bill’s terms could change as Congress considers it.

The proposal would enter a market where many U.S. states already offer incentives. California, for example, offers credits for eligible productions under its own program. A federal credit could strengthen a state’s offer, although the combined value would depend on each program’s rules, eligible spending and the final federal legislation.

What Canada Could Lose

The most immediate risk is to future foreign-backed projects that can plausibly shoot on either side of the border. If a federal credit makes an American location cheaper or close enough in price, a studio might choose a U.S. crew and sound stage instead of Canadian ones. The proposed 75-per-cent photography requirement could also encourage qualifying productions to keep most shooting days in the United States.

That would affect more than the people named in the credits. Fewer shooting days can mean less work for set builders, drivers, caterers, equipment-rental firms, hotels and local shops. Visual-effects and post-production companies could face competition too, given the bill’s separate provisions for eligible U.S. visual-effects work.

The pressure would arrive as the Canadian industry is still recovering from disruption. Foreign production activity increased 9.5 per cent in 2024–25, according to the Canadian Media Producers Association, but that was a partial rebound following the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Statistics Canada reported that film, television and video post-production operating revenues fell 14.7 per cent to C$2.4 billion in 2025 compared with 2023.

A U.S. credit would not automatically pull every foreign production out of Canada. Some projects need specific Canadian locations or established crews; others may still find Canada cheaper after exchange rates and incentives are calculated. Canadian-made programming is also a distinct part of the industry, even though it shares workers and facilities with foreign productions.

Nor is there an established estimate of how many Canadian jobs the current bill would displace. Its passage, final design and interaction with state programs remain unsettled. For now, the clearest conclusion is narrower: a U.S. federal credit could make the competition for mobile productions tougher, putting pressure on a Canadian industry built over decades to serve them.

The policy choice for Canada would be difficult. Increasing incentives could help retain projects and employment, but it would also increase the public cost of attracting work. The question is not simply whether Canada can match Washington’s offer; it is how much governments should spend to keep productions that can move elsewhere.