Merchant Growth survey finds only 24 per cent of owners have enough cash on hand to cover holiday expenses such as inventory and seasonal staff

Thunder Bay – Business News – Canadian small business owners are heading into the holiday season with stronger sales expectations, but many may struggle to pay for inventory and staffing before customer revenue arrives.

A survey by small business lender Merchant Growth found that 50 per cent of owners expect higher holiday sales in 2026, while six per cent expect a decline. Only 24 per cent said they have enough cash on hand to cover upfront seasonal costs.

The survey included 92 Canadian small business owners in retail, food services, tourism and accommodation. It was conducted from October 22 to November 1, 2026.

Prices and spending remain concerns

Inflation and higher prices were the most common concern, cited by 51 per cent of owners as a potential barrier to holiday sales. Reduced consumer spending power followed at 44 per cent, while 34 per cent pointed to operating costs such as rent, wages and energy.

Owners’ sales expectations were mixed. While half anticipated an increase, 39 per cent expected sales to stay steady. Among those forecasting growth, 56 per cent expected an increase of 11 to 20 per cent.

At the same time, 35 per cent of owners thought customers would spend less overall this holiday season, compared with 23 per cent who expected shoppers to spend more.

Financing and promotions

Some owners are considering outside financing to prepare for the season. Fifteen per cent said they planned to use a bank or credit union loan or line of credit. Another 13 per cent said they would need bank financing but were unsure whether they would be approved, while 12 per cent did not yet know how they would cover the gap.

Among businesses planning holiday promotions, attracting new customers was the leading goal, cited by 74 per cent. Others wanted to boost cash flow, reward loyal customers or compete with larger retailers.

Black Friday and Boxing Week were the most popular periods for deals. Among owners not planning promotions, thin profit margins and a preference to compete on quality, service or experience were each cited by 30 per cent.

Seasonal hiring

The survey found that 30 per cent of businesses did not plan to hire seasonal staff. Seven per cent planned to hire more workers than last year, while 16 per cent expected to hire about the same number.

Among owners hiring fewer seasonal workers or none, half said they could not afford additional wages. The same proportion said their existing staff could handle the season.

Merchant Growth provides financing to small businesses, including for seasonal expenses. Its survey offers a snapshot of the 92 owners who responded and should not be treated as a measure of every Canadian small business.