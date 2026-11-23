THUNDER BAY, ON – November 23, 2026 – Confederation College is launching a new Community Media Lab thanks to a $500,000 gift from the Embark Student Foundation, creating paid learning opportunities for students while helping non-profit organizations across Northwestern Ontario access professional digital media and communications services.

Announced during the College’s 31st annual Community Partners’ Evening, the three-year initiative will connect students with charities, non-profit organizations, Indigenous organizations and community groups. The Lab will specifically support organizations that do not have the financial resources or internal capacity to undertake this work themselves or hire professional services.

The Community Media Lab is expected to provide paid, hands-on experience for approximately 15 students annually, while supporting 20 to 30 community organizations each year.

Students from programs such as Interactive Media Development, Film Production and Marketing will work together on real client projects, including website development, photography, videography, branding, social media content and digital marketing campaigns. Working with faculty and industry mentors, students will gain practical experience, develop professional portfolios and build skills that prepare them for employment.

“This investment is a tremendous example of what can happen when education and community partnership come together,” said Michelle Salo, President of Confederation College. “Our students will have the opportunity to earn while they learn, applying their skills to real projects that make a difference. At the same time, we’re helping community organizations access creative expertise that can strengthen their work and expand their reach. We’re incredibly grateful to the Embark Student Foundation for making this possible.”

For many smaller organizations, particularly those serving rural and remote communities, limited staffing and budgets can put professional marketing, communications and digital media services out of reach. The Community Media Lab will help address those gaps by connecting eligible organizations with student talent and the College’s expertise.

“Paid, hands-on learning gives students the opportunity to build confidence, gain professional experience and prepare for their careers,” said Andrew Lo, President and CEO, Embark. “We’re proud to support Confederation College’s Community Media Lab, where students can develop those skills while helping community organizations access services they otherwise could not afford. This initiative brings together student opportunity and community benefit in a practical, meaningful way.”

The initiative will be supported through Confederation College’s Applied Research and Innovation Department, with students working under the guidance of a dedicated Interactive Media Research Lead, faculty and industry professionals.

The first phase of the Community Media Lab is scheduled to begin in 2027, with the program targeting approximately 1,800 hours of paid student work experience annually. Over its initial three years, the College will evaluate student outcomes, community impact and opportunities to establish the Lab as a permanent initiative.

The Community Media Lab reflects Confederation College’s commitment to providing career-focused, hands-on education while strengthening partnerships that contribute to the long-term success of Northwestern Ontario.

Community organizations that lack the resources to undertake this work themselves or hire professional services are invited to learn more about partnering through the initiative by contacting medialab@confederationcollege.ca.

About the Embark Major Grant Program

The Embark Major Grant Program provides funding for programs, initiatives or services that support student success before, during and beyond their post-secondary years. Through this grant program, Embark partners with post-secondary educational institutions in their efforts to advance access, agency and innovation that empowers students to take hold of their future.

Embark Student Foundation oversees the Major Grant Program and is a not-for-profit corporation and owner of Embark Student Corp.

About Embark

Embark Student Corp. is a proud resource for education savings and planning in Canada. With over $6 billion in assets under management, the company is committed to empowering families along their post-secondary journeys by giving them the resources and tools they need to better plan and save for all that comes with an education. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Embark Student Foundation, a not-for-profit Canadian corporation, the company, registered as a Scholarship Plan Dealer across Canada, manages almost 600,000 RESPs for Canadians nationwide and helped approximately 53,600 students through post-secondary studies last year.