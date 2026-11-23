Learn how small retailers can train staff to welcome shoppers, ask better questions and build sales without high-pressure tactics

THUNDER BAY — BUSINESS — “Can I help you?”

It is a familiar question in stores across Canada. And for many shoppers, the answer comes just as quickly: “No thanks, I’m just looking.”

Sometimes that is exactly what the customer wants to do.

But the exchange can also end a conversation before a sales associate has had a chance to learn what brought the shopper through the door.

For a small business, the opportunity is not to pressure every visitor into buying. It is to train employees to make customers feel welcome, recognize when they want assistance and offer useful advice when they do.

That takes more than a cheerful greeting. It takes product knowledge, listening skills, practice and a workplace that gives employees time to serve people well.

Start With a Welcome, Not an Interrogation

A shopper walking into an unfamiliar store may need a moment to get their bearings. A simple “Good morning, welcome in” acknowledges them without demanding an immediate answer.

If the customer says they are just browsing, staff can respond warmly:

“Absolutely. Take your time. I’ll be over by the counter if you have any questions.”

Then give them space. A customer who is browsing is not necessarily a lost sale. They may be comparing options, shopping for a gift or deciding whether the store carries what they need.

Later, if the shopper appears to be comparing two products or looking for a size, an associate can offer specific help: “Would it be useful if I explained the difference between those two?”

The key is to make help available, not make the customer feel watched.

Ask Questions That Open a Conversation

Once a shopper is receptive to help, a thoughtful question can reveal more than a yes-or-no exchange.

A hardware store employee might ask, “What are you working on?” A clothing associate might ask, “What kind of occasion are you shopping for?” In an outdoor store, the question could be, “Where are you planning to use it?”

These questions help staff understand the customer’s purpose before recommending a product. Ontario retail training material from Contact North encourages associates to ask about how, where and for whom an item will be used.

Listening matters just as much as asking. If a customer says they need a winter jacket for walking to work, staff can ask about warmth, fit and budget before pulling several options from the rack.

A useful check is to repeat the need in plain language: “So you’d like something warm enough for a daily walk, but not too bulky for driving. Have I got that right?”

That gives the customer a chance to correct the employee before the sales pitch begins.

Know the Products, Including Their Limits

A sales star does not need to know everything. They do need to know where to find reliable answers and when to say, “Let me check.”

Owners can build product knowledge into ordinary shifts:

Choose one product each week and have staff practise explaining who it suits.

Compare two similar items, including their prices, strengths and limitations.

Let employees handle or try products when practical.

Review common customer questions, warranties, return policies and care instructions.

Keep an easy-to-find reference for details employees should not guess about.

The difference between a feature and a benefit is especially important. “This boot has a waterproof membrane” is a feature. “It can help keep your feet dry in wet snow” explains why the feature may matter to the shopper.

Staff should be honest about limits, too. If a lower-priced item meets the customer’s needs, recommending it can build more trust than steering them toward the most expensive option.

Recommend, Don’t Pressure

A useful additional suggestion can improve a purchase. Someone buying a gift may appreciate knowing that wrapping is available. A customer buying a paintbrush might need a drop cloth or painter’s tape.

The suggestion should relate to what the customer has chosen and make the price clear:

“Do you already have tape for the edges, or would you like to see the options?”

A “no” should end the pitch. Staff should not imply that an optional product is required, invent shortages or hide costs to close a sale.

When a shopper is ready, associates can make the next step easy: “Would you like me to bring that to the counter?” If the customer wants more time, thank them and leave the door open.

Practise for 10 Minutes at a Time

Small businesses do not need a large training department to build stronger sales skills. They can start with short, paid practice sessions during scheduled work.

An owner or supervisor can play the customer while an employee practises. Then switch roles. Use situations that actually happen in the store:

A visitor wants to browse alone.

A customer is choosing between two similar products.

A shopper needs a gift but has a firm budget.

An item is out of stock.

A customer is unhappy with a previous purchase.

After each exercise, discuss what felt natural and what could be clearer. The goal is not to make everyone memorize the same script. It is to help employees develop judgment and confidence.

Training should also cover accessibility. Ask customers how they would like to receive assistance, speak directly to them and avoid assuming what they can or cannot do. A customer may want a product description read aloud, help reaching an item or simply room to browse independently.

Give Staff the Tools to Succeed

Even the best-trained employee will struggle if they are expected to unpack stock, answer the phone, manage a long checkout line and provide detailed advice at the same time.

Owners can help by arranging coverage at busy times, making product information easy to access and giving staff clear authority to resolve routine problems. Employees should know when they can offer an exchange, when a manager is needed and how to follow through on a promise to a customer.

Recognize good service, not just the largest sale. An employee who patiently helps a shopper find an inexpensive solution, handles a return fairly or prevents a customer from buying the wrong item has contributed to the business.

Measure What Matters

Sales totals are useful, but they do not tell the whole story. Owners can compare a few measures over time:

Average transaction value: Total sales divided by the number of transactions.

Total sales divided by the number of transactions. Items per transaction: The average number of items sold in each purchase.

The average number of items sold in each purchase. Conversion rate: The share of visitors who make a purchase, if the store can count visitors reliably.

The share of visitors who make a purchase, if the store can count visitors reliably. Returns and customer feedback: Signals that can help owners understand whether recommendations matched customers’ needs.

Compare similar weeks or seasons where possible. Weather, promotions, staffing, inventory and local events can all affect results, so a change in sales does not by itself prove that training worked.

Owners can also ask staff what customers are looking for but cannot find. That feedback may reveal a missing size, an unclear sign or an opportunity to stock a product people regularly request.

The best retail encounter does not always end with a purchase. A customer who feels respected and gets useful information may remember the store when they are ready to buy.

For a small business, that is the real value of moving beyond “Can I help you?”: giving employees the skills and time to make a helpful conversation possible.