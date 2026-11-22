Thunder Bay – National News Service – Canada’s Supreme Court is scheduled to rule Friday on Quebec’s law restricting religious symbols for some public workers, a decision that could also shape how governments use a constitutional tool to override certain rights.

The court plans to release its judgment on Nov. 27. The case concerns Bill 21, adopted in 2019, which bars some public employees in positions of authority, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols at work. Some existing employees were exempted under the law.

Quebec invoked the notwithstanding clause when it passed the law. The clause allows a legislature to shield a law from challenges under certain Charter rights for up to five years at a time. It does not override every constitutional protection.

Groups challenging the law argue that it discriminates against religious minorities, including Muslim women who wear head coverings. Quebec has defended the measure as a legitimate expression of state secularism and its authority to use the clause.

Quebec’s Court of Appeal upheld the law in 2024. The Supreme Court heard arguments in March. Its reasons will determine what, if anything, changes for the law and for the use of the clause elsewhere in Canada; the outcome cannot be assumed in advance.