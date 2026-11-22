Three-day weather forecast for Sunday, November 22 through Tuesday, November 24, 2026, including Highway 17 and Highway 11 travel conditions

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Sunday, November 22, 2026 | Morning Edition

THUNDER BAY, ON — Weather Desk – Old Man Winter is making his return to Northern Ontario, and this time he has Highway 17 squarely in his sights.

A sharp change from Saturday’s unusually mild temperatures will bring snow, falling temperatures and the potential for freezing rain along parts of the Trans-Canada Highway Sunday.

The weather system is affecting communities from Kenora and Dryden in the west through Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, Marathon, Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie.

The greatest concern for motorists is the change from rain to snow as temperatures fall below freezing. Roads that begin Sunday wet could become slippery as colder air moves across the region.

In Kenora and Dryden, approximately two centimetres of snow is forecast, with temperatures falling during the afternoon. Around Nipigon, five centimetres is forecast, along with a risk of freezing rain early Sunday.

Farther east, Wawa is expecting heavy rainfall before temperatures drop and precipitation changes to snow.

Monday should bring improving weather across much of Western Ontario, although the colder temperatures will remain. Tuesday offers a modest warm-up and generally brighter conditions.

Three-Day Weather Outlook

Sunday, Nov. 22 Rain changing to snow Watch for icy roads Monday, Nov. 23 Colder, brighter Sunny in the west Tuesday, Nov. 24 Some improvement Gradual warming Community Weather Forecasts

Kenora, Keewatin and Lake of the Woods

Sunday brings periods of snow, with approximately two centimetres expected. North winds will reach 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and the temperature will fall from around -3°C toward -7°C during the afternoon.

Wind chill values could reach -13.

Sunday night will be much colder, with a low near -13°C and a chance of additional light snow.

Monday brings sunshine and a high of -8°C, followed by a clear night near -12°C.

Tuesday will remain sunny, with a high of -4°C.

Highway 17 travel concern: Drivers between Kenora, Vermilion Bay and Dryden should prepare for fresh snow and possible slippery pavement Sunday.

Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Ignace

Sunday will bring periods of snow, with approximately two centimetres expected around Dryden.

Temperatures will fall from -3°C to approximately -5°C during the afternoon.

Sunday night will be especially cold, with the temperature falling to -14°C and wind chill values near -21.

Monday will bring sunshine and a high of -8°C.

Tuesday should also be sunny, with a high near -4°C.

Highway 17 travel concern: Snow and falling temperatures may affect the drive between Dryden, Ignace and Thunder Bay. Motorists should be prepared for changing road surfaces and reduced traction.

Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls and Shuniah

Thunder Bay begins Sunday with temperatures near 4°C, cloudy skies and showers, followed by the chance of flurries.

Rain is possible during the early morning, with flurries developing at times as colder air arrives.

Temperatures should fall toward freezing by Sunday evening.

Sunday night will be colder, with temperatures below freezing.

Monday brings a welcome return to sunshine, although the high will reach only -2°C.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 2°C.

The surrounding communities of Kakabeka Falls, Murillo, Neebing, Shuniah and Pass Lake can expect the same general change, although inland roads may freeze sooner than those along Lake Superior.

Travel concern: Watch for icy patches on Highway 11/17, Highway 61, Highway 102 and Highway 130, particularly Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Nipigon, Red Rock and Dorion

Sunday’s forecast is more concerning around Nipigon.

Environment Canada is calling for snow, with approximately five centimetres expected.

There is also a risk of freezing rain early Sunday morning.

North winds will reach 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

The temperature will fall from near 0°C to -3°C during the afternoon, with wind chill values near -10.

Sunday night will bring additional snow and a low near -10°C.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high near -7°C.

Tuesday will be sunny, with a high of -3°C.

Highway 11/17 travel concern: The Nipigon River Bridge area and highways north and east of Nipigon deserve particular attention because of the freezing rain risk and expected snowfall.

Fort Frances, Emo, Rainy River and Atikokan

The Rainy River District will see a return to winter conditions Sunday.

Fort Frances is expecting periods of snow, with two to four centimetres possible and a high near 2°C.

Sunday night will bring light snow ending before morning, followed by partly cloudy skies and a low near -11°C.

Monday will be sunny with a high of -6°C, followed by a colder night near -14°C.

Tuesday will remain sunny, with a high of -3°C.

Atikokan and nearby communities should prepare for flurries Sunday and sunshine returning Monday and Tuesday.

Highway 11 travel concern: Drivers between Fort Frances and Atikokan should be prepared for snow-covered patches, particularly where temperatures fall below freezing Sunday evening.

Terrace Bay, Schreiber and Rossport

The Lake Superior North Shore will experience some of the most difficult weather conditions Sunday.

Environment Canada forecasts rain changing to snow during the morning, with a risk of freezing rain early in the day.

Approximately five centimetres of snow is forecast Sunday, followed by another two to four centimetres Sunday night.

North winds will reach 20 km/h. Temperatures will fall toward -1°C during the afternoon.

Sunday night will be much colder, with a low near -9°C.

Monday will bring sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -7°C.

Tuesday will be sunny, with a high of -3°C.

Highway 17 travel concern: The stretch through Rossport, Schreiber and Terrace Bay has steep grades, sharp curves and exposed sections near Lake Superior. Freezing rain, snowfall and falling temperatures make this a priority area for checking Ontario 511 before departure.

Marathon, Heron Bay and White River

Marathon and Heron Bay will be affected by the same weather system moving across the northern shore of Lake Superior.

Sunday could bring rain changing to snow as temperatures drop, with snow accumulation possible.

Areas farther inland, including White River, may cool more quickly than shoreline locations.

Monday will be colder, with some flurries possible. Tuesday should bring improving conditions and sunny breaks.

These are regional expectations rather than a separately verified community-by-community forecast.

Highway 17 travel concern: Drivers between Marathon, White River and Wawa should prepare for rapidly changing road surfaces. The section around the Highway 17/614 junction near Marathon and the long stretches toward White River deserve particular attention.

Wawa and Michipicoten

Wawa is looking at a dramatic change in weather Sunday.

Rain will continue during the morning before changing to snow in the afternoon.

Environment Canada’s Saturday evening forecast calls for 20 to 30 millimetres of rain and approximately two centimetres of snow Sunday.

Temperatures will begin near 9°C before falling toward 1°C during the afternoon.

Sunday night will bring snow, with another two to four centimetres forecast and temperatures falling to -6°C.

Monday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -5°C.

Tuesday will bring sun and cloud, with temperatures reaching 0°C.

Highway 17 travel concern: Heavy rainfall followed by snow and freezing temperatures could make travel difficult north and south of Wawa. Motorists should check the latest road-surface reports before travelling through this area.

Sault Ste. Marie, Batchawana Bay and the Eastern Lake Superior Shore

Sault Ste. Marie will remain the warmest major centre along the route Sunday.

Cloudy skies are expected, with rain developing during the afternoon and a high near 10°C.

Winds will become northwesterly at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, late in the afternoon.

Sunday night will bring a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a low near 0°C.

Monday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 0°C.

Tuesday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high near 2°C.

Highway 17 travel concern: Strong winds, wet pavement and the possibility of snow may affect travel toward Batchawana Bay and Lake Superior Provincial Park.

Regional Three-Day Temperature Summary

Forecast daytime temperatures, November 22–24. Sunday readings marked with an asterisk are expected to fall during the day.

Community Sunday Monday Tuesday Kenora -3°C* -8°C -4°C Dryden -3°C* -8°C -4°C Fort Frances 2°C -6°C -3°C Thunder Bay 4°C -2°C 2°C Nipigon 0°C* -7°C -3°C Terrace Bay / Schreiber 0°C* -7°C -3°C Wawa 9°C* -5°C 0°C Sault Ste. Marie 10°C 0°C 2°C

Based on retrieved Environment Canada forecasts issued November 21 and current three-day weather guidance for Thunder Bay. Sunday’s highs in some communities reflect temperatures before the arrival of colder air. Marathon, Ignace and other nearby communities may have different local readings.

Ontario 511 Highway Conditions and Travel Advisory

Road information reviewed Sunday, November 22, 2026, approximately 6:40 a.m. EST

The official Ontario 511 road information system was checked, along with a third-party service displaying data attributed to Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation.

Reported Highway Surface Conditions

An Ontario 511-derived snapshot dated November 21 at approximately 10:35 p.m. EST contained these reports:

Highway section Reported surface Visibility Hwy 17 — Minnitaki to Dryden Bare and wet Good Hwy 17 — Dinorwic to MTO Patrol Yard Bare and wet Good Hwy 11 — Nickle Lake to Fort Frances Bare and wet Good Hwy 11 — Seine River to Nickle Lake Bare and wet Good Hwy 594 — Dryden to Eagle River Bare and wet Good Hwy 502 — Manitou MTO Dome to Dryden Bare and wet Good

Historical road-surface snapshot from a third-party display of Ontario 511 information, updated at 10:35 p.m. EST November 21. These observations are not confirmed current conditions for Sunday morning.

Highway Travel Risk by Area

Highway 17: Kenora – Dryden – Ignace Snowfall of around two centimetres is forecast in western communities Sunday. Expect the possibility of slippery surfaces and reduced traction, especially on untreated sections. Highway 11/17: Thunder Bay – Nipigon Rain changing to snow and temperatures falling toward freezing create a risk of icy patches. Nipigon has an additional freezing rain risk early Sunday. Highway 17: Nipigon – Schreiber – Terrace Bay This is one of the more concerning stretches Sunday. Approximately five centimetres of snow and a risk of freezing rain could make driving difficult. Highway 17: Marathon – White River – Wawa Heavy rain changing to snow is the major concern, particularly near Wawa. Falling temperatures could create slippery conditions Sunday afternoon and evening. Highway 17: Wawa – Batchawana Bay – Sault Ste. Marie Rain and strong winds will affect eastern sections, with gusts forecast up to 60 km/h near Sault Ste. Marie. Temperatures will fall overnight.

Check the Live Ontario 511 Road Map

The official map provides road-surface conditions, incident closures, roadwork reports, weather radar and highway cameras. Road status can change within minutes during a storm.

Before travelling, select the Road Conditions and Closures layers on the 511 map. Drivers can also dial 511 in Ontario.

Winter Driving Tips for the Trans-Canada Highway

With snow and falling temperatures in the forecast, motorists should prepare before leaving home.

Carry winter clothing, blankets, water, a flashlight and a charged cellphone.

Keep your fuel tank well above empty, especially between service centres.

Allow additional travel time and avoid unnecessary passing in snow or poor visibility.

Check tire condition and windshield washer fluid before leaving.

Slow down where roads are wet, snow-covered or potentially icy.

What to Wear: Winter Is Back

Sunday is a day for winter jackets in Kenora and Dryden, while rain gear will be useful around Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie.

By Monday, warm winter clothing will be necessary across nearly the entire region.

Tuesday brings more sunshine, but temperatures will remain cold enough for gloves, warm footwear and winter jackets.

Weather Trivia: Why Is Lake Superior So Unpredictable in November?

Lake Superior holds heat longer than the surrounding land.

That creates a sharp difference between air temperatures near the shoreline and those farther inland.

When colder air moves over the relatively warm lake, moisture can produce rain, snow or lake-effect snow.

It also explains why Wawa can experience rain while communities farther west are already dealing with freezing temperatures and snow.

The bottom line: Sunday is the day to pay the closest attention to changing highway weather, particularly between Nipigon and Wawa. Monday will be colder but brighter in the west, while Tuesday brings improving conditions across much of the region.

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