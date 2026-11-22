Canada’s week ahead includes a Bill 21 ruling, Brampton plant talks and the outcome of COP31 negotiations

Thunder Bay ON. – National News Service – A major constitutional judgment is approaching, while Canadian workers and officials await answers on an auto plant, defence ties and an international climate deal.

The Supreme Court plans to release its decision on Quebec’s secularism law Friday. Beyond the restrictions on religious symbols for certain public workers, the reasons could affect debate over governments’ use of the notwithstanding clause.

In Ontario, another round of discussions is expected over the Brampton assembly plant. Stellantis has signed a sale agreement with defence manufacturer Roshel, while Unifor and governments are pressing for an auto-making future at the site.

At the Halifax International Security Forum, Defence Minister David McGuinty said he had not seen a reported U.S. memo on military engagement with Canada and had noticed no change in co-operation. A U.S. senator said he understood the guidance did not affect operations or intelligence sharing.

The latest federal flu report recorded 4,769 positive tests in the week ending Nov. 14. Its 14.5 per cent positivity rate measures reported tests, not the share of all Canadians who are ill.

In Turkey, COP31 negotiators were still considering a proposed agreement that does not directly mention fossil fuels. It had not been confirmed as an adopted deal at the research cutoff.

What to Watch

Sunday, Nov. 22: The Halifax International Security Forum is scheduled to conclude. Watch for further Canadian or U.S. clarification on the reported Pentagon guidance.

Coming days: COP31’s final text and Canada’s response remain outstanding at cutoff. The timing of an agreement is uncertain. Stellantis executive Pablo Di Si is expected in Canada next week for further plant talks; a meeting date and outcome have not been confirmed.

Friday, Nov. 27: The Supreme Court is scheduled to issue its Bill 21 judgment. Read the reasons and any remedies before drawing conclusions about the law or other provinces.

Statistics Canada’s release calendar lists data throughout the week. Scheduled releases can change; confirm dates against the agency’s calendar.