THUNDER BAY ON. – National News Service – About one in seven flu tests reported across Canada came back positive in the week ending Nov. 14, according to the latest federal surveillance report.

The Public Health Agency of Canada recorded 4,769 influenza detections from 32,888 tests, a positivity rate of 14.5 per cent. The figures were published Friday and describe the previous week, not a real-time count of infections.

The agency described the positivity trend as stable. The share of tests that are positive is one measure of flu activity, but it does not show how many people in the whole population have influenza. Testing practices and reporting can vary by location.

In British Columbia, the provincial disease control centre described influenza activity as moderate for the same week. Its report also classified COVID-19 activity as moderate and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, activity as low.

Flu can cause serious illness, especially in people at higher risk. Public health officials recommend seasonal vaccination and other precautions, including staying home when sick. Local health authorities can advise on vaccine availability and eligibility.

National surveillance will continue as the season develops. The current report does not establish when flu activity will peak or how severe the full season will be.

Source notes: Public Health Agency of Canada, updated Nov. 20, 10 a.m. EST; data through Nov. 14 | BC Centre for Disease Control, Nov. 19; data through Nov. 14 | Ottawa Public Health, Nov. 2026,