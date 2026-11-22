Three-day forecast for Sunday, November 22 through Tuesday, November 24, 2026, covering remote First Nations, fly-in communities and the James Bay and Hudson Bay coasts

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Sunday, November 22, 2026 | Morning Edition

THUNDER BAY, ON — Weather Desk – Winter has tightened its grip across Northern Ontario’s remote communities, with temperatures plunging well below freezing, dangerous wind chills in the western Far North and significant snowfall expected along the James Bay coast.

The biggest weather story Sunday is the contrast between western communities such as Sandy Lake, Sachigo Lake and Kasabonika Lake, where temperatures will remain near -10°C to -13°C, and coastal communities near James Bay, where a developing snowfall event could bring 10 to 15 centimetres of snow during the day.

Fort Albany and Moosonee face the greatest snowfall concern, with additional snow expected Sunday night.

For residents who depend on aircraft for medical transportation, groceries, freight, mail and essential services, Sunday will be an important day to monitor weather conditions and flight schedules.

By Monday, much of the western Far North should enjoy improving skies, although temperatures will remain well below freezing. Tuesday brings a modest warming trend to several inland communities.

Three-Day Far North Weather Overview

Sun, Nov. 22 Snow and Arctic cold Heavy snow near James Bay Mon, Nov. 23 Cold with sunny breaks Improving western conditions Tue, Nov. 24 Slightly milder Still below freezing

Regional Three-Day Temperature Forecast

Forecast region Sunday Monday Tuesday Sandy Lake – Deer Lake -11°C -9°C -5°C Pikangikum – Poplar Hill -7°C -9°C -5°C Pickle Lake – Cat Lake -6°C -11°C -5°C Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake -9°C -11°C -5°C Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika Lake -12°C -11°C -5°C Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake -13°C -11°C -5°C Fort Hope – Webequie -7°C to -9°C -9°C -4°C Moosonee – Fort Albany 0°C to -1°C -3°C -6°C Attawapiskat -4°C -6°C -8°C Fort Severn -11°C -13°C -7°C Peawanuck -9°C -12°C -8°C

Daytime forecast highs in Celsius. Sunday values are from Environment Canada’s updated November 21 evening bulletins, with Monday and Tuesday from the November 21 extended forecast.

Community Forecasts

Western Far North: Sandy Lake, Deer Lake and North Caribou Lake (Weagamow)

Sunday — Cloudy and Bitterly Cold

Sunday will bring cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries during the morning.

The high will be -11°C, although light winds will make it feel closer to -20.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to -18°C.

Wind chill values could reach -25 overnight.

Monday — Some Sunshine Returns

Monday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud with a high near -9°C.

Monday night will remain cloudy, with a low near -10°C.

Tuesday — Slight Improvement

Tuesday will be cloudy, with temperatures rising to approximately -5°C.

While warmer than Sunday, conditions will remain firmly in winter territory.

Residents should continue wearing insulated winter clothing, particularly during early morning and evening travel.

Pikangikum, Poplar Hill and MacDowell

Sunday will begin with periods of light snow ending during the morning.

Cloudy skies will follow, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

The high will reach -7°C, with wind chills near -16.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a low near -15°C and wind chill values around -20.

Monday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud, with a high of -9°C.

Tuesday will be cloudy and somewhat milder, with temperatures approaching -5°C.

For residents travelling by snowmobile or spending extended periods outdoors, wind chill remains an important consideration.

Pickle Lake, Cat Lake and Nearby Communities

Sunday will bring periods of snow, with approximately 2 centimetres of accumulation expected.

North winds will increase to 20 km/h near noon.

The daytime high will be -6°C, but wind chill values could fall to -17 during the afternoon.

Sunday night will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries during the evening.

The overnight low will reach -15°C, with wind chills near -23.

Monday will be sunny but cold, with a high near -11°C.

Tuesday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud, with temperatures rising to -5°C.

Summer Beaver, Wunnummin Lake and Kingfisher Lake

Sunday’s forecast calls for light snow ending during the morning, followed by cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

Some sunny breaks should develop during the afternoon.

North winds will increase to approximately 20 km/h.

The high will be -9°C, with a wind chill near -18.

Sunday night will be mainly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to -17°C and wind chills near -25.

Monday should be sunny, with a high of -11°C.

Tuesday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud, with temperatures near -5°C.

The colder overnight conditions make proper winter equipment essential for residents working outdoors or travelling between community facilities.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Big Trout Lake) and Kasabonika Lake

Sunday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries during the morning.

Northwest winds near 20 km/h will develop around noon.

The high will reach -12°C, with wind chill values near -22.

Sunday night will bring a few clouds and temperatures falling to -18°C.

Wind chill values could reach -25.

Monday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud, with temperatures near -11°C.

Tuesday should be somewhat milder, with another mixture of sun and cloud and a high near -5°C.

Sachigo Lake and Bearskin Lake First Nations

Sachigo Lake and Bearskin Lake will experience some of the coldest daytime conditions in the region Sunday.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected, with a forecast high of -13°C.

Even relatively light winds could make it feel near -23.

Sunday night will bring a few clouds, with temperatures falling to -18°C and wind chills around -25.

Monday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud, with a high near -11°C.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for another mixture of sun and cloud and a high near -5°C.

Residents should be particularly cautious when working outdoors for extended periods.

Eabametoong (Fort Hope), Neskantaga and Marten Falls

Sunday will bring periods of snow across the Fort Hope–Lansdowne House–Ogoki forecast region.

Environment Canada forecasts approximately 10 centimetres of snow in southeastern parts of the region.

North winds will reach 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

The forecast high is -7°C, with wind chill values near -16.

Sunday night will bring periods of snow ending around midnight, followed by mainly cloudy conditions.

Temperatures will fall to -14°C, with wind chills near -22.

Monday will be sunny, with a high of -9°C.

Tuesday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud and a high near -4°C.

Snowfall totals will vary within this large forecast region. Neskantaga and Marten Falls residents should check community-specific updates before making travel plans.

Webequie First Nation

Sunday will be cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries during the morning and early afternoon.

North winds will reach 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

The high will be -9°C.

Wind chill values could fall from -16 during the morning to -21 during the afternoon.

Sunday night will be mainly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to -15°C and wind chills near -24.

Monday will be sunny with a high near -9°C.

Tuesday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud, with temperatures reaching -4°C.

Although conditions should improve Monday, cold weather will remain an important factor for community activities and air transportation.

James Bay Coast: Significant Snowfall for Fort Albany and Moosonee

Sunday snowfall concern: 10–15 cm The updated Environment Canada forecast calls for heavy snowfall near James Bay. Additional accumulation is expected Sunday night.

Fort Albany First Nation

Sunday will bring snow, with 10 to 15 centimetres expected during the day.

North winds will reach 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.

The forecast high is -1°C, with wind chills near -10.

Sunday night will bring another 5 to 10 centimetres of snow.

Temperatures will fall to -6°C, with wind chills around -14.

Monday will remain cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high near -3°C.

Tuesday should bring a mixture of sun and cloud, with a high of -6°C.

Kashechewan First Nation

Kashechewan is close to Fort Albany and should prepare for a similar coastal weather system.

Residents should be ready for accumulating snow, gusty winds and reduced visibility Sunday.

The snowfall could affect local roads, airport operations and travel between community facilities.

Exact snowfall amounts may differ from the Fort Albany forecast.

Moosonee and Moose Factory

Moosonee will begin Sunday with rain mixed with snow, changing to snow that may become heavy during the morning.

Environment Canada forecasts 10 to 15 centimetres of snow during the day.

North winds will reach 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

Temperatures will remain near 0°C.

Sunday night will bring another 5 to 10 centimetres of snow, with temperatures falling to -4°C.

Monday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high near -3°C.

Tuesday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud, with a high near -6°C.

Travel note: These snowfall totals could create difficult conditions for aircraft arrivals and departures, especially where snow combines with reduced visibility and gusty winds.

No specific airport closure or flight cancellation has been confirmed in this report.

Attawapiskat First Nation

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow.

North winds will reach 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

The high will be -4°C, with wind chill values near -14.

Sunday night will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

Northwest winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.

The overnight low will be -9°C, with wind chills near -17.

Monday will bring sunshine and a high near -6°C.

Monday night will be particularly cold, with a low of -16°C.

Tuesday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud, with a high near -8°C.

Residents should expect much colder conditions than Saturday’s mild temperatures and rainfall.

Wasaho Cree Nation — Fort Severn

Fort Severn will remain firmly in winter conditions over the next three days.

Sunday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud.

Northwest winds will reach 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

The daytime high will be -11°C, with wind chill values near -22.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries during the evening.

Temperatures will drop to -15°C, with wind chill values near -24.

Monday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

The high will be -13°C.

Tuesday will be somewhat milder, with a mixture of sun and cloud, a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high near -7°C.

Peawanuck — Weenusk First Nation

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

Northwest winds near 20 km/h will make the high of -9°C feel closer to -19.

Sunday night will remain mainly cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

Northwest winds will increase to 30 km/h.

The low will be -13°C, with wind chill values near -23.

Monday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

The high will be -12°C.

Tuesday will be somewhat milder, with another mixture of sun and cloud and a high near -8°C.

Residents should remain prepared for cold winds, particularly in exposed areas near Hudson Bay.

Aviation Weather Outlook: Fly-In Travel Could Face Delays

For many First Nations in Northern Ontario, aircraft are the only year-round transportation link to larger communities.

Aviation weather is particularly important for medical transportation, grocery deliveries, freight, mail and passenger travel.

Sunday — Greatest concern near James Bay Heavy snow near Fort Albany and Moosonee may reduce visibility and create operational challenges for airlines. Snow and cold winds will also affect several inland airports. Monday — Conditions improve in the west More sunshine is expected across Sandy Lake, Sachigo Lake, Webequie and other western communities. The James Bay coast may continue experiencing flurries. Tuesday — Slight warming, but winter remains Temperatures will moderate across several inland communities, although conditions will remain below freezing. Travellers should still verify local airport forecasts.

Residents travelling with North Star Air, Wasaya Airways or other regional carriers should contact their airline to confirm schedules before heading to the airport.

Pilots and operators should rely on official aviation weather reports, NOTAMs and operational forecasts rather than this general public weather report.

Winter Safety: Cold Weather and Changing Ice Conditions

The colder weather is bringing a stronger winter feel to Northern Ontario’s lakes and rivers.

However, temperatures falling to -15°C or -20°C do not mean ice is automatically safe for travel.

Recent milder conditions may have left uneven ice thickness, especially around river mouths, moving water and shorelines.

Residents should follow community guidance and avoid travelling over unverified ice or winter-road routes.

What to Wear: The Parka Is No Longer Optional

Across the western Far North, wind chill values near -25 call for proper winter clothing.

Insulated jackets, warm hats, mittens, winter boots and face coverings are important for residents spending time outdoors.

For children walking to school, families travelling to the airport and workers handling freight, limiting unnecessary exposure to cold winds is sensible.

A temperature of -13°C may not seem unusually cold for November in the Far North, but wind chill values near -25 can make exposed skin lose heat much faster.

Weather Trivia: Why Can James Bay Receive Heavy Snow While Sandy Lake Gets Sunshine?

The weather across Northern Ontario covers an enormous geographic area.

Different air masses can affect the western inland communities and the James Bay coast at the same time.

When moisture-rich air moves into colder air near James Bay, precipitation can change from rain to snow.

Meanwhile, communities farther west may already be under colder, drier air.

That is why Fort Albany could receive more than 10 centimetres of snow on a day when Sachigo Lake experiences only cloudy skies and a few flurries.

Looking Ahead: A Gradual Warm-Up by Wednesday

Environment Canada’s extended outlook suggests a gradual warming trend by the middle of the week.

Sandy Lake could reach -1°C Wednesday, while Big Trout Lake and Sachigo Lake may also see temperatures climb to approximately -1°C.

Webequie and Fort Hope could reach 0°C Wednesday.

Attawapiskat may reach 1°C.

Although temperatures will moderate, colder weather remains possible during the overnight periods.

The bottom line: Sunday brings serious winter conditions to Northern Ontario’s remote communities, with heavy snow near James Bay and bitter wind chills across the western Far North. Monday should bring improving skies for many fly-in communities, while Tuesday offers a modest warm-up.

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