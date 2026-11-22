THUNDER BAY ON. – National News Service – Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty says Canada has not detected a change in military co-operation with the United States after a report that the Pentagon issued restrictions on engagement with Canada.

Speaking Saturday at the Halifax International Security Forum, McGuinty said he had not seen the reported memo. His comments came after the Washington Post reported that U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had circulated a classified directive on co-operation with Canada.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds, a Republican attending the forum, said information he received from a Pentagon liaison indicated the guidance mainly concerned social engagements and permission for participation in think-tank events. He said it was not expected to affect military operations or intelligence sharing.

A Pentagon spokesperson told Breaking Defense that the department was working to ensure its engagements with Canada advanced U.S. defence objectives. The spokesperson did not release the memo.

The distinction matters because Canada and the U.S. share responsibility for continental aerospace defence through NORAD, serve together in NATO and share intelligence. Neither McGuinty’s account nor the senator’s description establishes the full contents of the classified document.

The Halifax forum continues Sunday. Canadian and U.S. officials have not made the text public, leaving the precise scope of the guidance unverified.