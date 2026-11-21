Thunder Bay ON. – International News Service – Countries agreed to develop a possible accord, but a proposal for treaty negotiations fell short.

Governments meeting at UN-backed weapons talks in Geneva have agreed to continue work on a possible accord on lethal autonomous weapons through 2028, without committing to binding restrictions.

The outcome, reached after a week of talks, leaves unresolved how international law should address weapons that can select and attack targets without direct human control. UN officials and humanitarian groups have warned that such systems raise urgent questions about civilian protection and accountability.

Seven countries, including Brazil, Mexico and Ireland, had proposed launching negotiations on a new protocol to regulate the weapons. The conference instead agreed to work on a possible instrument without determining that it must be legally binding.

The meeting took place under the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, where decisions require consensus. That gives any participating state the ability to block an agreement.

Advocacy groups accused major military powers, including Russia and the United States, of resisting stronger language. UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu welcomed the outcome as an achievement while acknowledging that it fell short of hopes for a binding agreement.

Sources: Seven-country proposal submitted to the UN;