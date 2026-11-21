The package could ease border checks and open temporary opportunities abroad, but key steps remain before it takes effect

Thunder Bay ON. – International News Service – Britain and the European Union concluded negotiations Friday on agreements covering food trade, youth mobility and carbon markets, marking a significant step toward closer ties since Brexit.

At a summit in Brussels, leaders said the food agreement would reduce checks and paperwork for trade in agricultural goods, animals and plants. A separate deal would link their emissions trading systems, designed to exempt goods moving between the two sides from each other’s carbon border charges.

The proposed Youth Experience Scheme would allow people aged 18 to 31 to work, study, volunteer or travel in each other’s territories for up to three years. The British government says it would be open to 100,000 young people from each side annually.

The agreements are not yet in force. The two sides also left unresolved the question of university tuition fees for EU students in Britain and British students in the EU, with further talks planned.

The package addresses some of the barriers that followed Britain’s departure from the bloc without settling the larger question of its future relationship with the EU. Opposition politician Nigel Farage criticized the deal as a step toward renewed membership.

Sources: European Council summit summary; UK government explainer