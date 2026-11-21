The reported interceptions follow a strike on the Saudi capital’s tallest building and renewed coalition operations in Yemen

Thunder Bay ON. – International News Service – Saudi air defences report that they intercepted three ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthis toward Riyadh early Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition said, in a fresh escalation days after an attack damaged the headquarters of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

The coalition said it destroyed the missiles after civil defence authorities warned residents of an aerial threat. Arab News reported that witnesses heard two explosions before the alert was lifted. The Houthis said they were attacking targets across Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh.

On Thursday, an attack damaged several floors of the Public Investment Fund tower and nearby buildings in Riyadh’s financial district. Saudi civil defence reported no injuries. Reuters reported that the tower was struck, while the coalition said it had dealt with a missile threat and that debris had fallen.

The latest attack is a new development following Saudi-led airstrikes on Houthi-held Yemen earlier in the week. The coalition says it has continued operations against Houthi targets, including a supply depot in Sanaa.

The coalition backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Iran-aligned Houthis. Renewed cross-border attacks have placed Saudi cities as well as people in Yemen at risk as the conflict continues.

Sources: Arab News reporting the coalition’s announcement