The annual parade travelled along Memorial Avenue on Saturday, November 21, with Santa and Mrs. Claus making a special appearance in a horse-drawn carriage.

THUNDER BAY — Santa Claus made an early-season visit to Thunder Bay on Saturday as the Rotary Clubs of Thunder Bay brought their annual Santa Claus Parade to Memorial Avenue.

The November 21 parade marked the start of the holiday season for many families. Among its festive scenes was Santa and Mrs. Claus riding together in a white horse-drawn carriage, decorated with Christmas garland and tinsel. A driver in a red shirt and cowboy hat guided the carriage.

The parade gives the community a chance to gather and celebrate the season. It also reflects the work of the Rotary clubs, parade participants and volunteers who help bring the annual event to the city.

For children, seeing Santa in person is often a highlight of the holiday season. For adults, the parade offers a familiar community tradition and a chance to share the occasion with family and neighbours.

NetNewsLedger was on hand to capture the parade. Watch the video for a closer look at Santa and Mrs. Claus as they travelled through Thunder Bay.