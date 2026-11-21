Three-day forecast: November 21–23, covering Highway 17, Highway 11 and communities along Lake Superior’s North Shore

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Saturday, November 21, 2026 | Morning Edition

THUNDER BAY, ON — Get set Northwestern Ontario! Mom Nature has been threatening to wake up Old Man Nature and it appears he is stirring and likely to show his winter wrath starting on Sunday.

Northwestern Ontario and the northern Lake Superior corridor are in for a major change in weather over the next three days. Mild temperatures and occasional rain Saturday will give way to flurries, colder air and the possibility of slippery highway conditions Sunday.

From Kenora and Dryden in the west to Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Marathon, Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie in the east, Saturday’s weather will be anything but typical for late November.

Thunder Bay is expected to reach 13°C, while some North Shore communities will enjoy temperatures above 10°C. Farther west, Kenora will be much cooler, with a high of only 4°C.

By Sunday, colder air will spread eastward. Rain could change to snow along stretches of Highway 17, particularly around Nipigon, Terrace Bay, Marathon and Wawa.

Monday offers improving skies across much of the region, but temperatures will be below freezing in many communities.

For motorists making the long drive across Northern Ontario, the main concern is the transition from wet roads to freezing temperatures.

Three-Day Weather at a Glance

Saturday, Nov. 21 Mild with showers Wet roads, some fog Sunday, Nov. 22 Rain or snow Colder air moves east Monday, Nov. 23 Colder, brighter Sub-zero temperatures

Kenora, Keewatin and Lake of the Woods

Saturday — Cloudy with Drizzle and Fog

Kenora’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle.

Fog patches should dissipate during the morning, while northwest winds increase to approximately 20 km/h near noon.

The temperature will remain near 4°C.

Saturday night will bring a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries, changing to flurries near midnight as temperatures fall to -3°C.

Sunday — Flurries and Colder Weather

Sunday will be cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a daytime high of -1°C.

Sunday night will be much colder, dropping to -10°C.

Monday — Sunshine Returns

Monday will bring sunshine and a high near -5°C, followed by a clear night with temperatures falling to -11°C.

Drivers around Lake of the Woods should prepare for possible icy surfaces following Saturday’s wet conditions.

Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls and Oliver Paipoonge

Saturday — Unusually Warm for November

Thunder Bay is enjoying one of the warmest days of the forecast period.

Environment Canada’s Friday evening forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of drizzle during the morning, changing to a 40 per cent chance of showers during the afternoon.

Southwest winds will reach 20 km/h before becoming light near noon.

The high will be 13°C, with a UV index of 1, or low.

Saturday night will remain cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle. North winds will develop near midnight, with temperatures falling to approximately 2°C.

Sunday — Cooler with Flurries

Sunday will be cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high near 4°C.

Conditions will become much colder Sunday night, when temperatures fall to -9°C and flurries remain possible.

Monday — A Return to Winter Temperatures

Monday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud, with a high of -2°C.

Monday night will be clear and cold, with a low near -10°C.

Kakabeka Falls, Murillo, Neebing and Oliver Paipoonge should experience the same broad transition, although inland locations may cool sooner than the city waterfront.

Regional Three-Day Temperature Forecast

Forecast daytime highs, November 21–23, 2026. All temperatures in Celsius.

Community Saturday Sunday Monday Kenora 4° -1° -5° Dryden and Ignace 7° -1° -5° Fort Frances 7° 1° -3° Atikokan 9°* 1° -3° Thunder Bay 13° 4° -2° Nipigon 13° 1° -4° Terrace Bay and Schreiber 10° 2° -3° Marathon 10°** 2° -3° Wawa 11° 8° -4° Sault Ste. Marie 15° 11° 0°

Environment Canada forecasts issued November 20, including evening updates. *Atikokan’s temperature is forecast to fall toward 5°C Saturday afternoon. **Marathon uses the updated Terrace Bay forecast region. Local conditions can vary.

Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Ignace

Saturday — Mild with Showers

Dryden and Ignace will remain cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle.

Northwest winds will increase to around 20 km/h near noon.

The forecast high is 7°C.

Saturday night temperatures will fall to -2°C, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to flurries near midnight.

Sunday — Flurries and Freezing Temperatures

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high near -1°C.

The overnight temperature will fall to -10°C.

Monday — Sunny but Cold

Monday will be sunny, with a high of -5°C and an overnight low of -11°C.

Travel concern: Highway 17 between Kenora, Vermilion Bay, Dryden and Ignace could develop slippery sections as Saturday’s rain or drizzle gives way to below-freezing temperatures.

Fort Frances, Emo, Rainy River and Atikokan

Saturday will bring cloudy skies across the Rainy River District.

Fort Frances can expect a high of 7°C, with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle following earlier showers.

Northwest winds will reach approximately 20 km/h.

Atikokan will see temperatures falling from around 9°C toward 5°C during the afternoon, with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle.

Sunday will be colder, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and temperatures near 1°C.

By Monday, sunshine is expected, with highs around -3°C.

Sunday night temperatures could fall to -10°C in Fort Frances and -11°C in Atikokan.

Residents in Emo, Rainy River, Nestor Falls and surrounding communities should prepare for a similar change to colder weather.

Nipigon, Red Rock, Dorion and Highway 11/17

Saturday will bring mild temperatures and cloudy skies to the Nipigon area.

The forecast calls for a high near 13°C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle.

The weather begins changing Saturday night, with temperatures falling to approximately -1°C and a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries.

Sunday will bring a 70 per cent chance of rain or snow and temperatures around 1°C.

Sunday night will turn much colder, with lows near -11°C.

Monday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -4°C.

Motorists should be prepared for the possibility of slush or icy pavement, especially north of Nipigon and on elevated sections of the highway.

Terrace Bay, Schreiber and Rossport

Saturday will remain mild, with cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle.

The high will reach 10°C.

Saturday night will bring a major change as temperatures fall toward 0°C.

Sunday will be cloudy, with a 70 per cent chance of rain or snow and a high of 2°C.

Sunday night will become colder, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and temperatures falling to -8°C.

Monday will bring cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of flurries, with a high of -3°C.

The section of Highway 17 through Rossport, Schreiber and Terrace Bay deserves particular attention. Steep grades, curves and changing elevations can make weather-related road hazards especially challenging.

Marathon, Heron Bay and White River

Saturday will bring cloudy skies, occasional showers and temperatures near 10°C across the updated Terrace Bay–Marathon forecast region.

Winds may become gusty, particularly along exposed sections of Lake Superior.

Saturday night will bring falling temperatures, with rain showers potentially changing to flurries.

Sunday will be much colder, with temperatures around 2°C and a 70 per cent chance of rain or snow.

Sunday night will fall to approximately -8°C, with flurries possible.

Monday will be cloudy with some flurries possible and a high near -3°C.

White River, being farther inland, may experience freezing conditions sooner than communities located directly along the Lake Superior shoreline.

Wawa and Michipicoten

Saturday — Mild with Showers

Wawa will remain cloudy Saturday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers beginning late in the morning and continuing through the afternoon.

South winds will reach 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

The temperature will remain near 11°C.

Saturday night will bring additional showers, with rain developing after midnight and an overnight low near 8°C.

Sunday — Rain or Snow as Colder Air Approaches

Sunday will bring rain or snow and a high of 8°C.

The temperature could fall quickly later in the day as colder air arrives.

Sunday night will bring periods of snow and temperatures falling to -8°C.

Monday — Flurries and Below-Freezing Temperatures

Monday will be cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -4°C.

Monday night will be colder, with temperatures falling to -11°C.

For drivers travelling between Wawa, White River and Marathon, Sunday afternoon and evening will be important periods to monitor.

Sault Ste. Marie and the Eastern Lake Superior Corridor

Sault Ste. Marie will be the warmest major centre along the route Saturday.

Saturday — Sunshine and 15°C

Environment Canada forecasts mainly sunny skies and a high of 15°C.

Southwest winds will reach 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

The UV index will be 1, or low.

Saturday night will be mainly cloudy, with a low near 7°C.

Sunday — Rain Returns

Sunday will be rainy, with a forecast high of 11°C.

Sunday night will bring a major change as temperatures fall to -5°C and precipitation changes from rain to snow.

Monday — Colder with Flurries

Monday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high near 0°C.

Monday night will be colder, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -8°C.

Travellers heading north from Sault Ste. Marie along Highway 17 should prepare for different weather conditions as they approach the higher elevations of the Lake Superior shoreline.

Highway Travel Outlook: Kenora to Sault Ste. Marie

Saturday — Rain, drizzle and variable visibility Western sections of Highway 17 could experience drizzle and fog, while the North Shore remains mild with scattered showers. Sault Ste. Marie should enjoy mainly sunny conditions. Sunday — Greatest concern for changing roads Colder temperatures and flurries will affect western communities. Rain or snow is expected along Lake Superior’s North Shore, while Sault Ste. Marie remains milder before colder air arrives Sunday night. Monday — Colder, with improving weather in the west Sunshine will return to Kenora, Dryden and some inland communities. Eastern areas may continue experiencing flurries, particularly around Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie.

Before travelling, motorists should check Ontario 511 for current road conditions, visibility reports, construction and closures.

Weather forecasts indicate possible driving hazards but do not confirm that a particular section of highway is closed or icy.

What to Wear: Fall Jackets Saturday, Winter Gear Sunday and Monday

Saturday’s mild temperatures mean a fall jacket will be suitable for many communities, particularly around Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie.

Waterproof footwear and a rain jacket will be useful where showers occur.

Sunday is when winter clothing becomes increasingly important, particularly west of Thunder Bay.

By Monday, warm winter jackets, gloves, insulated boots and hats will be essential for residents spending time outdoors.

For anyone travelling long distances, keeping extra winter clothing and emergency supplies in the vehicle is a sensible precaution.

Weather Trivia: Why Does Lake Superior Make Such a Difference?

Lake Superior has an enormous influence on weather along the Trans-Canada Highway.

During autumn, the lake retains heat longer than the surrounding land.

That means communities near the shoreline can remain warmer than inland communities during the transition to winter.

However, when cold air moves across the relatively warm lake, it can collect moisture and produce lake-effect snow.

That is why one community may experience rain while another, only a short drive away, receives snow.

Looking Ahead: Colder Weather Continues Tuesday

The change to colder weather will continue into Tuesday, November 24.

Environment Canada’s extended outlook suggests sunny or partly sunny conditions across many western communities, with temperatures remaining close to or below freezing.

Lake Superior communities will also remain colder than Saturday, although temperatures may moderate gradually later in the week.

The bottom line: Saturday will bring an unusually mild November day, particularly around Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie. Sunday brings the greatest concern for rain changing to snow and falling temperatures, while Monday will be colder but brighter across much of Western Ontario.