Edmonton visits Carolina on Saturday in a meeting of division leaders, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins set to miss a fourth straight game

Thunder Bay – Hockey News Centra – The Edmonton Oilers will be without forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins when they visit the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Oilers coach Mike Babcock did not provide an update Friday on Nugent-Hopkins, who has an undisclosed injury. NHL.com reported that the game will be his fourth straight absence.

The matchup gives Edmonton a chance to rebound against another division leader after Thursday’s 3-1 loss in Tampa Bay. That defeat ended the Oilers’ six-game winning streak and Connor McDavid’s season-opening point streak at 23 games.

The teams’ first meeting produced plenty of offence. Edmonton erased a two-goal third-period deficit and beat Carolina 6-5 in a shootout on Oct. 22. McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had two goals and three assists in that game.

McDavid enters Saturday leading the NHL with 55 points in 24 games, while Draisaitl has 44. Carolina’s Sebastian Aho leads his club with 29 points in 22 games, according to NHL.com.

For Edmonton, the afternoon game is the first half of a weekend back-to-back. The Oilers finish their road trip Sunday against the St. Louis Blues.