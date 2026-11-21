New York acquires the 26-year-old forward, while Vancouver receives a fourth-round selection

Thunder Bay – Hockey News Central – The Vancouver Canucks traded forward Max Sasson to the New York Rangers on Friday for a fourth-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft.

Sasson had five goals and three assists in 24 games with Vancouver this season, according to the NHL. The undrafted forward leaves the Canucks after playing all 119 of his NHL games with the club, collecting 21 goals and 13 assists.

The move gives the Rangers another forward option and adds a future draft selection for Vancouver. Sasson is in the first season of a two-year, US$2 million contract he signed with the Canucks in December 2025.

New York’s next game is Sunday at home against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Rangers have not confirmed whether Sasson will make his debut in that game.