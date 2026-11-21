Thunder Bay ON. – International News Service – Two people face charges over an alleged plan targeting a Ukrainian-American citizen near Copenhagen.

Denmark says Russian intelligence services planned an assassination attempt against a Ukrainian-American citizen at a concert north of Copenhagen, prompting the expulsion of Russia’s defence attaché.

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service, known as PET, said Friday that police and intelligence officers stopped the alleged attack on September 25. The agency said it believed people linked to the banned gang Loyal to Familia were to carry it out during a public concert that evening.

Officers stopped three people in a car near the venue and found firearms and knives, PET said. Two people have been charged with attempted murder and assisting a foreign intelligence service. They remain in pre-trial detention.

PET described the alleged Russian role as an intelligence assessment. It said the criminal investigation would establish what the suspects did and knew, and that any criminal liability would be decided by a court.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the case showed the seriousness of Europe’s security situation and promised stronger support for police and intelligence services. PET said it did not consider the case evidence of a general assassination threat to people living in Denmark.

Sources: Danish Security and Intelligence Service; Danish prime minister’s statement;