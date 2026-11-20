OTTAWA — National News Service – The Supreme Court of Canada will hear a challenge involving Saskatchewan’s school pronoun law and the reach of the Charter’s notwithstanding clause on March 22 and 23, 2027.

The case could clarify whether courts can assess a law’s effect on Charter rights when a legislature has invoked the clause, which lets governments shield legislation from certain Charter challenges for renewable periods of up to five years.

Saskatchewan’s policy requires parental consent when a student under 16 asks a school to use a different first name or pronouns. The province later put the policy into legislation and invoked the notwithstanding clause.

UR Pride, a Regina-based organization serving sexual and gender diverse people, has challenged the law. The province argues that the clause limits the courts’ role. The court’s case summary identifies questions about whether judges may still examine and declare whether the law limits protected rights.

The hearing date is not a decision on the merits. The court has not said when it will rule, and the outcome of the appeal remains open.

Source notes

Supreme Court case docket, hearing scheduled Nov. 18, 2026, time not stated: https://www.scc-csc.ca/cases-dossiers/search-recherche/41979/