Canada’s budget vote, court challenge, major projects, cadet funding and digital privacy lead the national roundup

Thunder Bay ON. – National News Service – Parliament has endorsed the government’s budget policy, while a court date and two bills put the balance between public powers and individual rights in focus.

The Commons voted 162 to 151 for the 2026 budget policy. The government projects a $62.3-billion deficit for 2026-27; the vote does not itself enact every budget measure.

The Supreme Court has set March 22 and 23, 2027, to hear the Saskatchewan school pronoun law challenge. Among the issues is whether judges can assess a law’s Charter effects after the notwithstanding clause has been invoked.

MPs are still examining Bill C-39, the major projects legislation. A committee voted to make an existing fast-track power permanent; the Assembly of First Nations opposes the bill in its current form, while Ottawa says consultation duties remain.

Military leaders say higher cadet enrolment and summer spending contributed to a budget squeeze. Some weekend training and competitions are on pause, but weekly parade nights are expected to continue for now.

At Senate hearings on Bill C-22, Meta and Signal raised concerns that proposed lawful access powers could weaken encrypted services. Ottawa says investigators need updated tools; neither company has announced an immediate departure.

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