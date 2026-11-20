Three-day forecast for November 20–22, covering the Trans-Canada Highway corridor, Northwestern Ontario communities and Lake Superior’s North Shore

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Friday, November 20, 2026 | Morning Edition

THUNDER BAY, ON — Weather Desk – After a very warm unusually September style week of weather, good old Mother Nature seems to have decided to wake up Old Man Winter.

Well with the El Niño and Polar Vortex cycle headed into uncharted territory who knows for sure what the longer term forecast will bring.

Today however, Northwestern Ontario is heading into a dramatic weekend weather change, with mild November temperatures, widespread rain and an approaching cold front expected to bring snow and freezing conditions to communities from Kenora to Wawa.

Friday will remain relatively mild, with temperatures reaching 7°C in Kenora, 8°C in Dryden and around 8–10°C in Thunder Bay. Rain will become more widespread across western communities during the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will bring another round of unusually warm weather to communities along Lake Superior. Thunder Bay could reach 13°C, while Nipigon, Marathon and Wawa are expected to climb to around 12°C.

Winter has not disappeared.

By Sunday, colder air will sweep across the region, bringing flurries, periods of snow and the possibility of slippery highway conditions. Inland communities will be among the first to experience freezing temperatures.

For motorists travelling Highway 17 between Kenora and Wawa, the biggest concern will be the transition from rain to snow as temperatures fall Saturday night and Sunday.

Three-Day Weather Outlook: November 20–22

Fri, Nov. 20 Cloudy, rain Mild across the region Sat, Nov. 21 Rain, very mild Colder air approaches Sun, Nov. 22 Snow, colder Freezing conditions return

Regional Three-Day Temperature Forecast

Community Friday Saturday Sunday Kenora 7°C 4°C -1°C Dryden 8°C 7°C 0°C Ignace 9°C 10°C 1°C Thunder Bay 8°C 13°C 0°C Nipigon 8°C 12°C 1°C Marathon 7°C 12°C 1°C Wawa 10°C 12°C 2°C

Forecast daytime highs. Environment Canada values are used for Thunder Bay, Marathon and the Nipigon–Wawa regional outlook. Other temperatures come from supplementary local forecast guidance. Forecast providers differ on Sunday’s highs, particularly around Thunder Bay and Wawa.

Kenora, Keewatin and Lake of the Woods

Friday — Rain and Drizzle

Kenora started Friday morning with drizzle and a temperature near 4°C.

The forecast calls for cloudy skies, with rain and drizzle developing through the morning and afternoon.

The high will reach approximately 7°C.

Rain could continue during the evening, making Highway 17 and local roads around Lake of the Woods wet.

Saturday — Turning Cooler

Saturday will be cloudy, with occasional showers and a high near 4°C.

Rain or snow showers could develop during the afternoon as temperatures begin falling.

Saturday night’s temperatures could drop to around -2°C.

Sunday — Flurries and Freezing Temperatures

Sunday will feel much more like late November.

Cloudy skies and occasional flurries are expected, with temperatures remaining around -1°C during the day.

By Sunday night, temperatures could fall to approximately -10°C.

Travel concern: Drivers should watch for wet pavement Friday and Saturday, followed by possible slush, ice and snow-covered sections during the weekend cooldown.

Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Ignace

Friday — Rain Moving In

Dryden will be cloudy Friday, with rain developing during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach approximately 8°C.

Ignace will be similarly mild, reaching around 9°C, with showers possible later in the day.

Saturday — Rain and Falling Temperatures

Dryden can expect a high near 7°C, with showers during the morning and additional rain possible in the afternoon.

Ignace may reach 10°C early Saturday, but temperatures are expected to fall during the day as colder air approaches.

Overnight lows could fall to -2°C around Dryden and near freezing in Ignace.

Sunday — Flurries and Colder Weather

Sunday will bring cloudy skies and scattered flurries.

Dryden’s high will be near 0°C, while Ignace could reach 1°C before temperatures fall.

Sunday night lows are expected near -11°C in Dryden and -9°C in Ignace.

Drivers using Highway 17 through Vermilion Bay, Dryden and Ignace should monitor conditions carefully, especially late Saturday and Sunday.

Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls and Oliver Paipoonge

Friday — Mild and Mainly Cloudy

Thunder Bay started Friday with temperatures around 4°C.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for cloudy skies, with fog patches dissipating during the morning.

The high will reach 8°C.

Some supplementary forecasts suggest temperatures could briefly reach 10°C.

The UV index will be 1, or low.

Friday night will bring an increasing chance of rain, with temperatures rising toward 12°C by morning rather than falling.

Saturday — A Very Mild November Day

Saturday could be remarkably warm for late November.

Environment Canada forecasts periods of rain, with a high near 13°C.

That is well above the normal daytime high of approximately 0°C for this time of year.

Rain will be the main concern during the day.

Saturday night, temperatures will fall sharply toward -1°C, with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries.

Sunday — Winter Returns

Sunday will be cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries.

Environment Canada’s forecast high is near 0°C, although another weather model suggests temperatures could briefly reach 4°C earlier in the day.

Sunday night will become much colder, with temperatures falling toward -10°C.

Kakabeka Falls, Murillo, Neebing and Oliver Paipoonge should experience a similar general trend, although inland locations may cool more quickly than areas close to Lake Superior.

Nipigon, Red Rock and Dorion

Friday — Cloudy with Afternoon Showers

Nipigon started Friday with temperatures near 1°C.

Cloudy skies will dominate, with some afternoon showers possible.

The high will reach approximately 8°C.

Friday night will remain cloudy and mild, with temperatures holding above freezing.

Saturday — Very Mild with Showers

Saturday will bring another unusually mild day.

Temperatures will reach around 12°C, with showers possible during the morning and additional cloud cover through the afternoon.

The weather will begin changing Saturday night as colder air approaches.

Sunday — Snow and Flurries Possible

Sunday will be much colder, with temperatures near freezing.

Environment Canada forecasts a 70 per cent chance of rain or snow for the Nipigon–Marathon–Superior North region.

Supplementary guidance suggests some areas around Lake Nipigon could receive several centimetres of snow. One model indicates 5–10 centimetres, but this should not be treated as a confirmed snowfall forecast for Nipigon itself.

Travel concern: Highway 11/17 around Nipigon and nearby inland areas could experience rain, snow or slushy conditions as temperatures fall.

Terrace Bay, Schreiber and Rossport

The Lake Superior North Shore will experience significant temperature changes through the weekend.

Friday should be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper single digits and occasional drizzle or showers possible.

Saturday will be mild, with highs near 12°C. Periods of rain are expected across the broader Nipigon–Marathon–Superior North forecast region.

Saturday night temperatures will fall toward -1°C, with rain showers possibly changing to flurries.

Sunday will be considerably colder, with a 70 per cent chance of rain or snow and temperatures close to freezing.

The winding, elevated sections of Highway 17 between Nipigon, Rossport, Schreiber and Terrace Bay deserve particular attention when temperatures change rapidly.

Marathon, Heron Bay and White River

Friday — Cloudy with Drizzle Possible

Marathon will be cloudy Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle during the morning.

Fog patches are expected to dissipate.

The temperature will reach approximately 7°C.

Southeast winds could increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h during the afternoon.

Friday night will bring a 60 per cent chance of showers. South winds could gust to 50 km/h, with temperatures rising overnight.

Saturday — Rain and Mild Temperatures

Saturday will bring showers and a high near 12°C.

The warmer temperatures will be accompanied by periods of rain, creating wet highway conditions.

Saturday night brings a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries, with temperatures dropping toward -1°C.

Sunday — Rain or Snow

Sunday will be cloudy, with a 70 per cent chance of rain or snow and a high near 1°C.

Sunday night could drop to -11°C, with flurries possible.

Heron Bay can expect a similar pattern, while White River may experience somewhat different temperatures because of its inland location.

Environment Canada’s outlook points to colder weather continuing Monday, with a high near -4°C for the Marathon region.

Wawa, Michipicoten and the Eastern Lake Superior Shore

Friday — Mostly Cloudy and Mild

Wawa can expect mainly cloudy skies Friday, with a high near 10°C according to supplementary forecast guidance.

The weather will remain relatively dry through much of the daytime, but clouds will increase ahead of Saturday’s rain.

Saturday — Rain and Breezy Conditions

Environment Canada forecasts showers Saturday, with a high near 12°C.

Rain and drizzle are expected at times, with breezy conditions possible along exposed parts of the Lake Superior shoreline.

Saturday night will remain unsettled, with showers and a temperature near 2°C.

Sunday — Rain Changing to Snow

Sunday brings a significant weather change.

Environment Canada’s regional forecast calls for periods of snow or rain, with a high near 2°C.

Some forecast guidance suggests Wawa may begin Sunday substantially warmer before temperatures fall quickly through the afternoon and evening.

Rain could change to snow as colder air moves in.

Sunday night will bring periods of snow and a low near -8°C.

For drivers travelling Highway 17 south of Wawa or heading north toward White River and Marathon, the combination of precipitation and falling temperatures could make conditions increasingly difficult.

Highway 17 Travel Outlook: Kenora to Wawa

Friday, November 20 — Wet pavement and reduced visibility Rain and drizzle will affect western communities, while low cloud and showers remain possible along Lake Superior. Fog may reduce visibility in some locations. Saturday, November 21 — Rain and changing temperatures Widespread rain is the main concern. Western communities will begin cooling earlier, while Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Marathon and Wawa remain unusually mild. Sunday, November 22 — Snow and freezing road conditions Snow and flurries become increasingly likely, particularly in western and inland areas. Wet pavement could freeze as temperatures drop. Highway 17 east of Nipigon may experience rain changing to snow.

Motorists planning longer trips should check Ontario 511 for current highway conditions, construction, incidents and closures.

Weather forecasts indicate potential driving hazards, but they do not confirm that a particular road is icy or closed.

What to Wear: Rain Jackets Saturday, Winter Coats Sunday

Friday and Saturday will be relatively mild across much of the region.

A fall jacket and waterproof footwear will be practical for most daytime activities.

Residents working outside should also prepare for rain and occasional gusty winds.

By Sunday, winter coats, insulated boots, warm hats and gloves will become increasingly important.

For anyone travelling between communities, keeping extra warm clothing in the vehicle is advisable, especially along the more isolated stretches of Highway 17.

Weather Trivia: Why Can Rain Turn into Snow So Quickly?

Northwestern Ontario’s late-autumn weather is often influenced by the movement of warmer air from the south and colder Arctic air from the north.

When a strong cold front arrives, temperatures can drop rapidly.

Precipitation that begins as rain can change to wet snow and then snow as the air becomes colder.

Lake Superior adds another influence. Its relatively warm waters can keep shoreline communities milder than inland locations.

This helps explain why Kenora and Dryden may experience freezing temperatures while Wawa is still receiving rain.

Looking Ahead: Colder Weather to Start Next Week

By Monday, November 23, colder weather is expected across the entire region.

Environment Canada’s extended forecast calls for daytime highs around -2°C in Thunder Bay, -4°C in Marathon and Wawa, with colder conditions in western and inland communities.

Some sunshine could return Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will be much closer to normal late-November conditions.

The bottom line: Northwestern Ontario is heading from an unusually mild, rainy November weekend into a much colder start to the new week. For travellers between Kenora and Wawa, Sunday is the day that requires the most attention to changing road conditions.

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