Three-day forecast for November 20–22, covering remote First Nations across Northwestern Ontario, the Far North and the James Bay and Hudson Bay regions

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Friday, November 20, 2026 | Morning Edition

THUNDER BAY, ON — Weather Desk – Here we go! The region’s weather is about to get nasty as Mother Nature seems to have woke up Old Man Winter.

Friday will bring a mixture of cloudy skies, light snow and freezing precipitation across several northern communities. Conditions are expected to deteriorate Friday night and Saturday as another weather system brings accumulating snow, rain and locally gusty winds.

By Sunday, much colder Arctic air will spread across the region. Temperatures could fall to -10°C or lower in western communities, including Sandy Lake and Sachigo Lake.

The weather is especially important for residents who depend on aircraft for medical appointments, groceries, freight deliveries, education and travel between communities.

Weather Statements in Effect for Northern Ontario

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s early Friday alert listing includes special weather statements for four northern forecast regions:

Big Trout Lake–Kasabonika

Sandy Lake–Weagamow Lake–Deer Lake

Summer Beaver–Wunnummin Lake–Kingfisher Lake

Webequie

These statements indicate that changing weather requires attention.

Residents and travellers should check the latest statements before flying, as their status and expected snowfall may change.

Far North Three-Day Weather Overview

Fri, Nov. 20 Snow, drizzle, ice Freezing precipitation possible Sat, Nov. 21 Snow and wind Accumulations in some communities Sun, Nov. 22 Colder, some clearing Arctic air settles in

Three-Day Temperature Outlook

Forecast daytime highs in degrees Celsius. Exact community conditions may differ from nearby forecast regions.

Community Friday Saturday Sunday Sandy Lake 1° -3° -10° Sachigo Lake -1° -4° -11° Webequie -1° 3° -8° Attawapiskat -1° 3° -5° Fort Severn -2° -3° -9° Peawanuck -3° -5° -8°

Environment Canada forecast values, with supplementary weather model guidance. The timing of Saturday precipitation and temperature changes remains subject to revision.

Sandy Lake, Deer Lake and North Caribou Lake (Weagamow)

Friday — Freezing Drizzle and Snow Risk

Sandy Lake began Friday with temperatures near -3°C and cloudy conditions.

Environment Canada forecasts a high near 1°C, with periods of light snow mixed with drizzle beginning around noon.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle during the morning and afternoon.

Wind chill values could be around -7 during the morning.

Friday night brings the greatest concern, with snow mixed with drizzle and an expected accumulation of 5 to 10 centimetres. North winds could reach 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, creating locally blowing snow.

The overnight low will be near -4°C, with wind chill values approaching -10.

Saturday — Snow and Falling Temperatures

Saturday will bring snow and a high near -3°C.

Snow could reduce visibility, particularly where winds pick up.

Saturday night will become considerably colder, with a low near -13°C and a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

Sunday — Bitterly Cold Compared with Friday

Sunday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

The daytime high is forecast near -10°C.

Sunday night could drop to -18°C.

Deer Lake and Weagamow residents should use the regional forecast as guidance and monitor local updates for differences in snow accumulation and wind.

Sachigo Lake and Bearskin Lake

Friday — Snow Arrives

Sachigo Lake will remain cloudy Friday, with periods of snow expected during the afternoon.

The forecast high is near -1°C, with morning wind chill values around -8.

Snow will continue Friday night, with local accumulations of 2 to 4 centimetres expected.

North winds will increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, near midnight.

The overnight low will be around -5°C, with wind chill values near -10.

Saturday — Snow and Flurries

Saturday will bring additional snow or flurries and a high near -4°C.

Some forecast models indicate a few centimetres of additional snow, although accumulation estimates vary.

Saturday night temperatures could fall to approximately -13°C to -16°C.

Sunday — Sunshine but Much Colder

Sunday will bring some sunshine, but temperatures will remain well below freezing.

Forecast guidance places the daytime high between -11°C and -12°C.

Residents should prepare for cold morning conditions, especially when travelling to the airport or working outdoors.

Webequie First Nation

Friday — Cloudy Before Snow Develops

Webequie started Friday near -2°C.

Cloudy skies will dominate the day, with a high around -1°C.

Friday night will bring snow or periods of rain beginning near midnight, with a risk of freezing rain.

Environment Canada forecasts local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres.

Temperatures will remain near -1°C overnight.

Saturday — Mixed Precipitation

Saturday will bring snow or rain, with a high near 3°C.

The combination of snow, rain and changing temperatures could make surfaces slippery.

Saturday night will see temperatures fall to around -9°C.

Sunday — Much Colder with Flurries Possible

Sunday will be cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

The high will reach only -8°C, with overnight temperatures dropping to -15°C.

For Webequie residents, the sharp temperature change and Friday night’s freezing rain risk are especially important for travel planning.

Pikangikum, Poplar Hill and North Spirit Lake

Friday — Cloudy with Drizzle

Pikangikum and Poplar Hill can expect cloudy skies, with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle and a high near 4°C.

Temperatures are warm enough for rain during the daytime, but residents should remain cautious about freezing conditions on untreated surfaces.

Saturday — Rain Changing to Snow

Rain is expected to develop Friday night, potentially bringing 10 to 15 millimetres before changing to snow or a mixture of snow and rain.

Local snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are possible, with north winds gusting to 40 km/h overnight.

Saturday will be colder, with snow expected in the broader Sandy Lake–Pikangikum forecast region.

Sunday — A Cold Return to Winter

Sunday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. The regional high will be near -10°C.

North Spirit Lake residents should check the local forecast for exact precipitation and temperature details.

Cat Lake, Wunnummin Lake, Kingfisher Lake and Summer Beaver

Friday will bring cloudy skies and temperatures generally near freezing across the northern forecast areas.

For Cat Lake and the Pickle Lake region, Environment Canada forecasts a high of 4°C, with a risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning and a 30 per cent chance of drizzle later in the day.

Friday night will be wetter, with 10 to 20 millimetres of rain possible in the Pickle Lake–Cat Lake forecast area.

Summer Beaver, Wunnummin Lake and Kingfisher Lake face a risk of freezing drizzle Friday morning and early afternoon, with a high near 0°C.

Saturday will bring additional snow or rain, followed by colder conditions.

Sunday will be much colder, with regional temperatures falling toward -10°C and flurries possible. The exact forecast differs between the Pickle Lake and the more northern communities.

Environment Canada has also listed a special weather statement for the Summer Beaver–Wunnummin Lake–Kingfisher Lake forecast region.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Big Trout Lake) and Kasabonika Lake

Friday — Cloudy with Flurries

Cloudy skies are expected Friday, with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon flurries and temperatures near 0°C.

Morning wind chill values may approach -7.

Saturday — Snow and Falling Temperatures

Saturday will bring snow and colder conditions.

The broader Big Trout Lake–Sachigo Lake forecast region calls for a high below freezing, followed by significantly colder temperatures Saturday night.

Sunday — Arctic Air Arrives

Sunday should bring some breaks in the clouds, but daytime temperatures will remain around -11°C.

Overnight temperatures could fall toward -18°C.

Residents should prepare for colder outdoor conditions even where snowfall begins to ease.

Eabametoong (Fort Hope), Neskantaga and Marten Falls

Friday will be cloudy in the Fort Hope–Lansdowne House–Ogoki forecast area, with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon drizzle.

Freezing drizzle is possible during the morning and early afternoon.

The high will reach approximately 1°C, with a morning wind chill near -6.

Friday night will bring rain, with 10 to 15 millimetres expected in the regional forecast.

Saturday will bring snow or rain, with a high near 3°C across the broader Fort Hope–Webequie region.

By Sunday, conditions will turn sharply colder, with a high around -8°C and a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

Neskantaga and Marten Falls residents should treat these as regional forecast indicators. Their specific community conditions may differ.

Attawapiskat First Nation — James Bay Coast

Friday: Cloudy, near -1°C. Saturday: Snow or rain, high 3°C. Sunday: Chance of flurries, high -5°C.

Attawapiskat will have a relatively quiet Friday compared with some western communities.

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies and temperatures near -1°C, with wind chill values near -5.

Friday night will bring snow or rain beginning around midnight, with local snowfall amounts near 5 centimetres possible.

Saturday will bring snow or rain and a high of 3°C.

Saturday night will turn colder, falling to -5°C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high near -5°C. Sunday night temperatures could fall to -12°C.

Fort Albany, Kashechewan and Moosonee

Southern James Bay communities will be among the milder locations in Northern Ontario through Saturday.

Friday

Fort Albany will remain cloudy with temperatures near 0°C. There is a risk of freezing drizzle during the morning.

Moosonee will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of morning drizzle and a high around 2°C.

Saturday

A significant warm-up is expected, with periods of rain and temperatures potentially reaching 12°C in the Fort Albany–Moosonee region.

Saturday night will bring rain or snow as temperatures fall below freezing.

Sunday

Sunday will bring snow and a high near 0°C.

Temperatures will fall toward -10°C Sunday night.

For Kashechewan, the Fort Albany regional forecast provides nearby guidance, but local precipitation and wind conditions should be checked separately.

Fort Severn — Wasaho Cree Nation

Fort Severn will remain among the colder locations in the Far North.

Friday — Light Snow and Cold Winds

Friday will bring mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the afternoon.

The high will be near -2°C.

Morning wind chill values could reach -17, improving toward -7 during the afternoon.

Friday night will bring light snow, with approximately 2 centimetres possible.

Saturday — More Snow

Saturday will bring periods of snow, with Environment Canada forecasting a high near -3°C.

Saturday night will become much colder, with temperatures falling toward -12°C.

Sunday — Cold with Flurries Possible

Sunday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

The high will reach approximately -9°C.

Sunday night temperatures could fall to -14°C.

Peawanuck — Weenusk First Nation

Friday will bring a mixture of sun and cloud before skies become cloudy during the afternoon.

The temperature will reach approximately -3°C, with morning wind chill values near -13.

Friday night will bring light snow, with around 2 centimetres possible.

Saturday will bring additional snow, with temperatures close to freezing.

Sunday will turn colder, with a mixture of sun and cloud, occasional flurries and a high near -8°C.

Sunday night temperatures could fall to approximately -15°C.

Northern Aviation Outlook: Friday and Saturday Require the Most Attention

For remote communities, weather is not simply a matter of deciding whether to wear a winter coat. It can determine whether aircraft are able to operate safely.

Friday, November 20 — Freezing drizzle and low cloud concerns Snow, drizzle and freezing precipitation may create aircraft icing concerns and affect airport operations in parts of Northwestern Ontario. Conditions must be assessed using current aviation weather reports. Saturday, November 21 — Snowfall and reduced visibility Snow, mixed precipitation and locally gusty winds could affect aviation operations, particularly in the Sandy Lake, Webequie, Sachigo Lake and Big Trout Lake regions. Sunday, November 22 — Colder but improving skies in some areas Conditions may improve as precipitation moves away, although colder temperatures, remaining flurries and wind chill will require attention..

Travellers should check directly with their airline, including North Star Air or Wasaya Airways, for the latest information on their scheduled flights.

Aircrews should rely on current NAV CANADA aviation weather reports, forecasts and notices rather than a general public weather forecast.

What to Wear: Prepare for Temperatures Near -20°C Overnight

Friday’s weather will call for waterproof winter clothing across many communities, especially where snow mixes with rain or drizzle.

Saturday will require insulated boots, gloves, winter coats and warm hats.

By Sunday, colder conditions will make layered clothing especially important.

In Sandy Lake, Sachigo Lake and Big Trout Lake, overnight temperatures could approach -18°C.

Parents should ensure children have dry gloves, warm footwear and suitable winter jackets when travelling to school or taking part in outdoor activities.

Weather Trivia: Why Freezing Drizzle Is So Dangerous

Freezing drizzle occurs when tiny liquid droplets remain below the freezing point.

When those droplets land on a surface at or below 0°C, they can freeze almost immediately.

The result can be a thin, nearly invisible coating of ice.

Unlike snowfall, which may be easily seen, freezing drizzle can make steps, walkways and vehicle surfaces slippery without leaving an obvious layer of precipitation.

That is why even a light amount of freezing drizzle deserves attention, especially around aircraft, airports and outdoor work areas.

Looking Ahead: A Colder Start to Next Week

By Sunday, the warmer and wetter weather will be replaced by a much colder air mass across the Far North.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain well below freezing across most northern communities, with overnight lows in the mid to high minus teens in several inland locations.

Some sunshine may return Monday and Tuesday, although the colder pattern is expected to continue.

The main message for northern residents is clear: Friday and Saturday bring the greatest precipitation concerns, while Sunday marks a return to much colder winter weather.

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