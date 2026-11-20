OTTAWA — National News Service – A House committee studying the federal major projects bill has voted to make an existing fast-track power permanent, as MPs continue a detailed review of the legislation.

The Liberal-majority committee rejected opposition attempts to restore a time limit on the Building Canada Act power, iPolitics reported Thursday. Bill C-39 remains under committee review and is not law.

The broader bill would change how federal reviews and permits are co-ordinated. Ottawa says its proposed approach is designed to deliver a federal decision within one year for projects assessed under the Impact Assessment Act, with a separate approach for projects overseen by energy and nuclear regulators.

The Assembly of First Nations told the committee this month that it does not support the bill in its current form. It said compressed timelines and gaps in resources could undermine meaningful consultation and the protection of First Nations rights. Individual First Nations make their own decisions about projects and their territories.

The federal government says it will continue to meet its duty to consult and, where appropriate, accommodate Indigenous Peoples. It says its proposed consultation hub would improve co-ordination and would not remove consultation requirements.

Once committee review is complete, the bill must return to the House for further consideration. Its final wording and timetable remain unsettled.