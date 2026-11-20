OTTAWA — National News Service – Canada’s military says rising participation and spending earlier in the year have put pressure on the cadet program’s budget, as weekend training and competitions are paused in parts of the country.

Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, the vice-chief of the defence staff, told the House public accounts committee Thursday that cadet membership had grown by roughly 20,000 over several years. He said the annual program budget had risen to $265 million, but a large share was spent on summer training.

CBC News reported that internal emails call for weekend training and competitions to stop until the fiscal year ends in March. Regular weekly parade nights are expected to continue for now. The precise activities affected may vary, and families should check with their local unit.

Deputy defence minister Christiane Fox told the committee she supports restoring the paused training. The Defence Department has said the cadet and Junior Canadian Rangers programs are under review and that the full extent of any changes is not yet clear.

The department’s explanation does not establish that the program’s overall budget was cut: officials told MPs that it had increased. No date for restoring the paused activities was confirmed in the available information.